Amos Hochstein's progress along the Blue Line in Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-01-05 | 03:45
High views
0min
Amos Hochstein's progress along the Blue Line in Lebanon

Political sources highlighted the seriousness of the efforts by the US Special Envoy to the President, Amos Hochstein, in implementing Resolution 1701 and resolving the outstanding issues along the Blue Line from Naqoura in the west to the hills of Kfarchouba and the Shebaa Farms in the east.

The sources informed the online newspaper Al-Anbaa that in his previous visit to Israel, Hochstein reached an acceptable settlement on seven points out of the disputed initially thirteen points.

They stated, "Only six points remain under negotiation, including the contested point B1 in Naqoura, the Shebaa Farms, and the hills of Kfarchouba. Lebanon is awaiting maps from the Syrian side, confirming their Lebanese status, with references to existing maps at the United Nations that affirm this."

