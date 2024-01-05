Israel's breach: Lebanon's UN complaint on Beirut southern suburb raid

2024-01-05 | 04:33
Israel's breach: Lebanon's UN complaint on Beirut southern suburb raid
2min
Israel's breach: Lebanon's UN complaint on Beirut southern suburb raid

Following the directives of the Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Abdallah Bou Habib instructed Lebanon's permanent mission to the United Nations to file a complaint on January 4, 2024, to the UN Security Council following Israel's attack on a residential area in the southern suburbs of the capital, Beirut.

According to the submitted complaint, this attack represents the most dangerous escalation in a series of assaults, marking the first of its kind since 2006.

This time, it targeted a densely populated residential area in the suburbs of the capital, Beirut, constituting a blatant Israeli violation of Lebanon's sovereignty, territorial integrity, the safety of its citizens, and civil aviation. This raises concerns as it may lead to an expansion of the conflict, destabilizing regional security and peace.

Lebanon has once again requested the condemnation of this attack by the UN Security Council and urged pressure on Israel to halt the escalation. Lebanon calls for the adoption of all necessary measures to stop Israeli assaults on its territory and people, aiming to prevent the escalation of the conflict and avoid entangling the region in a comprehensive and destructive war that would be difficult to contain.
 

