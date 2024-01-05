News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel's breach: Lebanon's UN complaint on Beirut southern suburb raid
Lebanon News
2024-01-05 | 04:33
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel's breach: Lebanon's UN complaint on Beirut southern suburb raid
Following the directives of the Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Abdallah Bou Habib instructed Lebanon's permanent mission to the United Nations to file a complaint on January 4, 2024, to the UN Security Council following Israel's attack on a residential area in the southern suburbs of the capital, Beirut.
According to the submitted complaint, this attack represents the most dangerous escalation in a series of assaults, marking the first of its kind since 2006.
This time, it targeted a densely populated residential area in the suburbs of the capital, Beirut, constituting a blatant Israeli violation of Lebanon's sovereignty, territorial integrity, the safety of its citizens, and civil aviation. This raises concerns as it may lead to an expansion of the conflict, destabilizing regional security and peace.
Lebanon has once again requested the condemnation of this attack by the UN Security Council and urged pressure on Israel to halt the escalation. Lebanon calls for the adoption of all necessary measures to stop Israeli assaults on its territory and people, aiming to prevent the escalation of the conflict and avoid entangling the region in a comprehensive and destructive war that would be difficult to contain.
Lebanon News
Israel
Lebanon
UN
Complaint
Beirut
Southern Suburb
Raid
Attack
Abdallah Bou Habib
Next
UN: More than 76,000 displaced in Lebanon as Israel border clashes escalate
Amos Hochstein's progress along the Blue Line in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-17
Israeli aircraft conduct raid on Chihine and Dhayra: Unrest in Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-11-17
Israeli aircraft conduct raid on Chihine and Dhayra: Unrest in Southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-14
Lebanon files complaint with UN Security Council over killing of journalist Issam Abdallah by Israel
Lebanon News
2023-10-14
Lebanon files complaint with UN Security Council over killing of journalist Issam Abdallah by Israel
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-14
Adraee: The Lebanese government bears responsibility for any attack launched from Lebanon toward Israel
Lebanon News
2023-10-14
Adraee: The Lebanese government bears responsibility for any attack launched from Lebanon toward Israel
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-13
Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounces Israeli attacks on Syrian airports
Lebanon News
2023-10-13
Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounces Israeli attacks on Syrian airports
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
07:53
Lebanon's economic heads set new course for transportation allowances
Lebanon Economy
07:53
Lebanon's economic heads set new course for transportation allowances
0
Lebanon News
05:28
UN: More than 76,000 displaced in Lebanon as Israel border clashes escalate
Lebanon News
05:28
UN: More than 76,000 displaced in Lebanon as Israel border clashes escalate
0
Lebanon News
03:45
Amos Hochstein's progress along the Blue Line in Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:45
Amos Hochstein's progress along the Blue Line in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
03:29
British utilization of infrastructure on the Lebanese-Syrian borders
Lebanon News
03:29
British utilization of infrastructure on the Lebanese-Syrian borders
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-12-17
French FM urges all parties to 'deescalate' on Israel-Lebanon border
Middle East News
2023-12-17
French FM urges all parties to 'deescalate' on Israel-Lebanon border
0
Middle East News
2023-12-26
Drone downed near Egyptian city of Dahab
Middle East News
2023-12-26
Drone downed near Egyptian city of Dahab
0
Lebanon News
04:33
Israel's breach: Lebanon's UN complaint on Beirut southern suburb raid
Lebanon News
04:33
Israel's breach: Lebanon's UN complaint on Beirut southern suburb raid
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-02
NNA: Israeli drone targets Hamas office in southern suburbs of Beirut, resulting in 4 casualties
Lebanon News
2024-01-02
NNA: Israeli drone targets Hamas office in southern suburbs of Beirut, resulting in 4 casualties
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Revealing details: Unseen moments before Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Revealing details: Unseen moments before Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
2
Lebanon News
12:30
Kuwait calls on its citizens in Lebanon to exercise caution or leave voluntarily
Lebanon News
12:30
Kuwait calls on its citizens in Lebanon to exercise caution or leave voluntarily
3
Press Highlights
00:52
Lebanon's unreceived proposals: The situation on the southern borders
Press Highlights
00:52
Lebanon's unreceived proposals: The situation on the southern borders
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Field spy or electronic espionage: Lebanon's cybersecurity challenge against Israeli security breach
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Field spy or electronic espionage: Lebanon's cybersecurity challenge against Israeli security breach
5
Press Highlights
00:21
Military Council vacancies remain unaddressed amidst government turmoil
Press Highlights
00:21
Military Council vacancies remain unaddressed amidst government turmoil
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
US diplomatic efforts: Lebanon and Israel on edge following Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
US diplomatic efforts: Lebanon and Israel on edge following Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
7
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Fuel price surge: 95 and 98 octane gasoline soar by LBP 16,000
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Fuel price surge: 95 and 98 octane gasoline soar by LBP 16,000
8
Lebanon News
11:54
Gallant to Hochstein: The time frame for a political solution with Hezbollah is short
Lebanon News
11:54
Gallant to Hochstein: The time frame for a political solution with Hezbollah is short
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More