Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah: Targeting of Al-Arouri will not go unanswered, there is real opportunity to liberate occupied Lebanese territories





He warned, “Absolutely, targeting Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri will not go unanswered," indicating that "the decision now is in the hands of the field, and it will respond to this targeting."

On the occasion of the one-week anniversary of the passing of former Lebanese Deputy Mohammed Hassan Yaghi, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah emphasized that "when the targeting is in Lebanon and the southern suburb, we cannot accept this breach.”He warned, “Absolutely, targeting Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri will not go unanswered," indicating that "the decision now is in the hands of the field, and it will respond to this targeting."

Nasrallah stressed that Hezbollah has carried out 670 military operations on the border with Israel since October 8.



He added that they targeted the technical equipment in all Israeli sites and a large number of Israeli tanks and vehicles were destroyed, and they are all in hiding today.



Sayyed Nasrallah explained that the operations were very draining for the Israelis, as they maintained strict secrecy about the significant losses.



He said Israel does not acknowledge either casualties or injuries, and this is part of its policy of general secrecy regarding its losses.



"Israeli Experts talk about the losses of the 'enemy's army' being more than three times the declared numbers," he stressed.



Additionally, Nasrallah mentioned that in just eight hospitals in the north, the statistics indicate the presence of over two thousand injuries.



Hezbollah Leader also highlighted that what is happening on the northern front is a real humiliation for the "enemy's army."



"Hezbollah did not target the residents of the settlements, even though they are occupiers, and the displaced from them exert pressure on the Israeli government," he added.



Moreover, Nasrallah indicated, "From the beginning, we said that the goal of the front in the south is to pressure the enemy's government to stop the aggression on Gaza and alleviate the burden on the resistance there."



"Some politicians in Lebanon are either ignorant, are ignoring, or have not read history since 1948," he pointed out.



He then indicated that the Israelis say that Israel is building a security belt in the north for the first time after the security belt used to be in southern Lebanon.



Furthermore, he emphasized that the solution for the northern settlers is for them to turn to their government and demand it to stop the aggression on Gaza.



"The battle taking place in southern Lebanon has confirmed the balance of deterrence," Nasrallah said.



"We are facing a real opportunity to liberate every inch of our Lebanese land and prevent the enemy from violating our borders and airspace," Nasrallah stressed.



He further mentioned that the killing of Sheikh Saleh al-Arouri and his brothers in the southern suburbs of Beirut will not go unanswered, and the decision is in the hands of the field.



"If we remain silent about the killing of al-Arouri, Lebanon will become exposed, and the response is inevitable," he warned.



Nasrallah also said the US administration is concerned about expanding the scope of the war in the region because it has no interest in that.



"The United States does not want to expand the war because it is preoccupied with the Ukrainian front and is preparing for a strategic defeat against Russia," he explained.



Nasrallah stated that today, there is an opportunity to get rid of the presence of US forces in Iraq and expose the falsehood of the American narrative regarding combating "ISIS."



He said, "There is a historical opportunity today for Iraq to rid itself of the occupiers who have shed the blood of the people in the region."



"The Iraqis will use all their strength in the second liberation battle to oust the US forces," Hezbollah Leader stressed.



"The US forces sponsor' ISIS' in Syria, provide it with support, and release its members from prisons," he added.



Nasrallah then clarified, "Those who underestimate the actions of the resistance axis today are those who have offered nothing since the beginning of the aggression on Gaza."



"Silent and passive regimes were surprised by what the Yemenis did in the Red Sea," he criticized.



Moreover, Nasrallah explained that Sanaa's stance prompted many segments of the Yemeni people to reconsider their position towards 'Ansar Allah.'



He continued by saying, "Yemen has become part of the international equations and exposed the Americans for what they did in the Red Sea."



"The US administration must understand that it is not facing the Ansar Allah movement but millions of the Yemeni people who defeated all aggressors," Nasrallah pointed out.



On another note, he highlighted the resilience of the people and the resistance in Gaza, saying this is what encourages us to be optimistic about the future.



Nasrallah also explained, "If fate had allowed the occupation to break Gaza's will, the next role would have been for Lebanon, especially in the southern region of Litani."







