News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah: Targeting of Al-Arouri will not go unanswered, there is real opportunity to liberate occupied Lebanese territories
Lebanon News
2024-01-05 | 08:46
High views
Share
Share
5
min
Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah: Targeting of Al-Arouri will not go unanswered, there is real opportunity to liberate occupied Lebanese territories
On the occasion of the one-week anniversary of the passing of former Lebanese Deputy Mohammed Hassan Yaghi, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah emphasized that "when the targeting is in Lebanon and the southern suburb, we cannot accept this breach.”
He warned, “Absolutely, targeting Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri will not go unanswered," indicating that "the decision now is in the hands of the field, and it will respond to this targeting."
Nasrallah stressed that Hezbollah has carried out 670 military operations on the border with Israel since October 8.
He added that they targeted the technical equipment in all Israeli sites and a large number of Israeli tanks and vehicles were destroyed, and they are all in hiding today.
Sayyed Nasrallah explained that the operations were very draining for the Israelis, as they maintained strict secrecy about the significant losses.
He said Israel does not acknowledge either casualties or injuries, and this is part of its policy of general secrecy regarding its losses.
"Israeli Experts talk about the losses of the 'enemy's army' being more than three times the declared numbers," he stressed.
Additionally, Nasrallah mentioned that in just eight hospitals in the north, the statistics indicate the presence of over two thousand injuries.
Hezbollah Leader also highlighted that what is happening on the northern front is a real humiliation for the "enemy's army."
"Hezbollah did not target the residents of the settlements, even though they are occupiers, and the displaced from them exert pressure on the Israeli government," he added.
Moreover, Nasrallah indicated, "From the beginning, we said that the goal of the front in the south is to pressure the enemy's government to stop the aggression on Gaza and alleviate the burden on the resistance there."
"Some politicians in Lebanon are either ignorant, are ignoring, or have not read history since 1948," he pointed out.
He then indicated that the Israelis say that Israel is building a security belt in the north for the first time after the security belt used to be in southern Lebanon.
Furthermore, he emphasized that the solution for the northern settlers is for them to turn to their government and demand it to stop the aggression on Gaza.
"The battle taking place in southern Lebanon has confirmed the balance of deterrence," Nasrallah said.
"We are facing a real opportunity to liberate every inch of our Lebanese land and prevent the enemy from violating our borders and airspace," Nasrallah stressed.
He further mentioned that the killing of Sheikh Saleh al-Arouri and his brothers in the southern suburbs of Beirut will not go unanswered, and the decision is in the hands of the field.
"If we remain silent about the killing of al-Arouri, Lebanon will become exposed, and the response is inevitable," he warned.
Nasrallah also said the US administration is concerned about expanding the scope of the war in the region because it has no interest in that.
"The United States does not want to expand the war because it is preoccupied with the Ukrainian front and is preparing for a strategic defeat against Russia," he explained.
Nasrallah stated that today, there is an opportunity to get rid of the presence of US forces in Iraq and expose the falsehood of the American narrative regarding combating "ISIS."
He said, "There is a historical opportunity today for Iraq to rid itself of the occupiers who have shed the blood of the people in the region."
"The Iraqis will use all their strength in the second liberation battle to oust the US forces," Hezbollah Leader stressed.
"The US forces sponsor' ISIS' in Syria, provide it with support, and release its members from prisons," he added.
Nasrallah then clarified, "Those who underestimate the actions of the resistance axis today are those who have offered nothing since the beginning of the aggression on Gaza."
"Silent and passive regimes were surprised by what the Yemenis did in the Red Sea," he criticized.
Moreover, Nasrallah explained that Sanaa's stance prompted many segments of the Yemeni people to reconsider their position towards 'Ansar Allah.'
He continued by saying, "Yemen has become part of the international equations and exposed the Americans for what they did in the Red Sea."
"The US administration must understand that it is not facing the Ansar Allah movement but millions of the Yemeni people who defeated all aggressors," Nasrallah pointed out.
On another note, he highlighted the resilience of the people and the resistance in Gaza, saying this is what encourages us to be optimistic about the future.
Nasrallah also explained, "If fate had allowed the occupation to break Gaza's will, the next role would have been for Lebanon, especially in the southern region of Litani."
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Next
Military Council vacancies remain unaddressed amidst government turmoil
Kuwait calls on its citizens in Lebanon to exercise caution or leave voluntarily
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:28
UN: More than 76,000 displaced in Lebanon as Israel border clashes escalate
Lebanon News
05:28
UN: More than 76,000 displaced in Lebanon as Israel border clashes escalate
0
Lebanon News
04:33
Israel's breach: Lebanon's UN complaint on Beirut southern suburb raid
Lebanon News
04:33
Israel's breach: Lebanon's UN complaint on Beirut southern suburb raid
0
Lebanon News
02:09
Borrell to visit Lebanon to discuss the situation on the borders with Israel
Lebanon News
02:09
Borrell to visit Lebanon to discuss the situation on the borders with Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-04
Field spy or electronic espionage: Lebanon's cybersecurity challenge against Israeli security breach
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-04
Field spy or electronic espionage: Lebanon's cybersecurity challenge against Israeli security breach
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Expanding the battlefield: Hezbollah-Israel clashes extend geographically
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Expanding the battlefield: Hezbollah-Israel clashes extend geographically
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Israel's strategic shift: Escalating tensions on the northern front
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Israel's strategic shift: Escalating tensions on the northern front
0
Lebanon Economy
07:53
Lebanon's economic heads set new course for transportation allowances
Lebanon Economy
07:53
Lebanon's economic heads set new course for transportation allowances
0
Lebanon News
05:28
UN: More than 76,000 displaced in Lebanon as Israel border clashes escalate
Lebanon News
05:28
UN: More than 76,000 displaced in Lebanon as Israel border clashes escalate
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-16
Israeli army discovers footage linked to Hamas hostages at Al-Shifa Hospital
Middle East News
2023-11-16
Israeli army discovers footage linked to Hamas hostages at Al-Shifa Hospital
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-04
Gallant to Hochstein: The time frame for a political solution with Hezbollah is short
Lebanon News
2024-01-04
Gallant to Hochstein: The time frame for a political solution with Hezbollah is short
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27
"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27
"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation
0
World News
06:17
Ukraine says it downed 21 out of 29 Russian drones in overnight attack
World News
06:17
Ukraine says it downed 21 out of 29 Russian drones in overnight attack
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:46
Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah: Targeting of Al-Arouri will not go unanswered, there is real opportunity to liberate occupied Lebanese territories
Lebanon News
08:46
Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah: Targeting of Al-Arouri will not go unanswered, there is real opportunity to liberate occupied Lebanese territories
2
Press Highlights
00:52
Lebanon's unreceived proposals: The situation on the southern borders
Press Highlights
00:52
Lebanon's unreceived proposals: The situation on the southern borders
3
Lebanon Economy
07:53
Lebanon's economic heads set new course for transportation allowances
Lebanon Economy
07:53
Lebanon's economic heads set new course for transportation allowances
4
Press Highlights
00:21
Military Council vacancies remain unaddressed amidst government turmoil
Press Highlights
00:21
Military Council vacancies remain unaddressed amidst government turmoil
5
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Fuel price surge: 95 and 98 octane gasoline soar by LBP 16,000
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Fuel price surge: 95 and 98 octane gasoline soar by LBP 16,000
6
Lebanon News
04:33
Israel's breach: Lebanon's UN complaint on Beirut southern suburb raid
Lebanon News
04:33
Israel's breach: Lebanon's UN complaint on Beirut southern suburb raid
7
Lebanon News
03:45
Amos Hochstein's progress along the Blue Line in Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:45
Amos Hochstein's progress along the Blue Line in Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
02:09
Borrell to visit Lebanon to discuss the situation on the borders with Israel
Lebanon News
02:09
Borrell to visit Lebanon to discuss the situation on the borders with Israel
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More