Power cuts imposed across Ukraine after Russian strikes

World News
15-10-2025 | 12:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Power cuts imposed across Ukraine after Russian strikes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Power cuts imposed across Ukraine after Russian strikes

Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure forced emergency power cuts across most of the country on Wednesday, grid operator Ukrenergo said, an extension of load shedding already required on Tuesday.

"Because of the complicated situation for Ukraine's energy system, emergency electricity cuts have been imposed in all regions,” except for Donetsk in the east, the centre of most of the fighting, Ukrenergo posted on Telegram.

AFP
 

World News

Russia

Strikes

Ukraine

Electricity

LBCI Next
Putin to meet Syria’s Al-Sharaa on Wednesday
Trump says 'we will disarm' Hamas if group refuses
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-10

Ukraine energy company restores power to 678,000 homes, firms in Kyiv after Russia strikes

LBCI
World News
2025-10-01

'No immediate danger' at Ukraine nuclear plant after power loss: IAEA

LBCI
World News
2025-09-24

US, Russian top diplomats meet after Trump remarks on Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2025-09-20

Poland scrambles aircraft after Russia launches strikes on Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:38

At least five dead, 35 wounded after blasts in Kabul: Hospital

LBCI
World News
12:29

US working on new $20 bn 'facility' for Argentina: Treasury chief

LBCI
World News
10:36

France urges preservation of democracy in Madagascar after military seizes power

LBCI
World News
08:43

Two explosions heard in Kabul: AFP journalists

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:38

At least five dead, 35 wounded after blasts in Kabul: Hospital

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-01

Israeli navy warns Gaza aid flotilla to change course: Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-13

Tests confirm contamination in Tannourine water after Health Ministry suspends company operations

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:50

Lebanon's economy minister expects cabinet to sign fiscal gap law soon — Reuters

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Health Minister to LBCI: Tannourine water case technical, ministry explores options to ensure safety

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

LBCI sources: Lebanon highlights Israeli violations in meeting without Morgan Ortagus

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:20

Lebanese Army receives two kidnapped men from Syrian-Lebanese border

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

US-Lebanon talks in Washington highlight reform push: Making ‘Lebanon great again’ is not a dream

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Tannourine water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:33

Three Israeli airstrikes target the town of Seddiqine

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:50

Lebanon's economy minister expects cabinet to sign fiscal gap law soon — Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:29

Lebanon’s Energy Minister Joe Saddi discusses power cooperation in Amman

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More