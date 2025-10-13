Netanyahu says Trump 'greatest friend' Israel ever had in the White House

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday as the "greatest friend" Israel has ever had in the White House.



"Donald Trump is the greatest friend that the state of Israel has ever had in the White House. No American president has ever done more for Israel," Netanyahu said in parliament ahead of Trump's address to lawmakers.



Netanyahu, in his speech to parliament, also praised Israel's soldiers, saying the country had "achieved amazing victories over Hamas."



AFP