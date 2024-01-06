News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
24
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Christmas Concerts
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
24
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Missile 'escalation':32 missiles launched from southern Lebanon at Israeli sites in Upper Galilee, Al Jazeera reports
Lebanon News
2024-01-06 | 01:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Missile 'escalation':32 missiles launched from southern Lebanon at Israeli sites in Upper Galilee, Al Jazeera reports
Al Jazeera reported that 32 missiles were launched from southern Lebanon towards Israeli sites in the Upper Galilee.
It added that Israeli artillery shelling targeted areas in southern Lebanon amid intensive flights of warplanes.
Meanwhile, the Israeli Channel 12 announced that sirens sounded in 94 towns and cities on the border with Lebanon, including Safed and Karmiel in the Galilee.
Lebanon News
Missiles
Lebanon
South
Border
Israel
Galilee
Next
Israel targets cell in southern Lebanon following missiles launch: Israeli army spokesperson
War or peace? The diplomatic tightrope in the Lebanon-Israel border crisis
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:30
Israel targets cell in southern Lebanon following missiles launch: Israeli army spokesperson
Lebanon News
02:30
Israel targets cell in southern Lebanon following missiles launch: Israeli army spokesperson
0
Middle East News
2023-11-23
Israeli media: 50 missiles fired at Upper Galilee settlements from Lebanon in 'largest shelling since war beginning'
Middle East News
2023-11-23
Israeli media: 50 missiles fired at Upper Galilee settlements from Lebanon in 'largest shelling since war beginning'
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-31
Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Facilities in Southern Lebanon Amid Escalating Border Tensions
Lebanon News
2023-10-31
Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Facilities in Southern Lebanon Amid Escalating Border Tensions
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
Violent clashes erupt at the southern border as anti-armor missiles target Israeli territories
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
Violent clashes erupt at the southern border as anti-armor missiles target Israeli territories
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:37
Mikati addresses 'Israeli aggression' in Borrell meeting: Seeking peace amidst southern Lebanon tensions
Lebanon News
06:37
Mikati addresses 'Israeli aggression' in Borrell meeting: Seeking peace amidst southern Lebanon tensions
0
Lebanon News
04:46
Resolution 1701 adherence: Maronite patriarch warns against Lebanon's 'entanglement' in Gaza conflict
Lebanon News
04:46
Resolution 1701 adherence: Maronite patriarch warns against Lebanon's 'entanglement' in Gaza conflict
0
Lebanon News
03:50
Amid tensions: Israeli shelling and strikes reported in multiple locations; here are the details
Lebanon News
03:50
Amid tensions: Israeli shelling and strikes reported in multiple locations; here are the details
0
Middle East News
02:46
Hezbollah 'strikes back': Meron air control base targeted in response to Saleh Al-Arouri's assassination
Middle East News
02:46
Hezbollah 'strikes back': Meron air control base targeted in response to Saleh Al-Arouri's assassination
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-13
Hamas calls on the UN, UNRWA to condemn systematic displacement
Middle East News
2023-10-13
Hamas calls on the UN, UNRWA to condemn systematic displacement
0
World News
2023-11-15
Canadian Prime Minister urges a halt to the "killing of children" in Gaza
World News
2023-11-15
Canadian Prime Minister urges a halt to the "killing of children" in Gaza
0
World News
06:20
North Korea launches 60 artillery shells near Yeonpyeong Island
World News
06:20
North Korea launches 60 artillery shells near Yeonpyeong Island
0
Lebanon News
04:46
Resolution 1701 adherence: Maronite patriarch warns against Lebanon's 'entanglement' in Gaza conflict
Lebanon News
04:46
Resolution 1701 adherence: Maronite patriarch warns against Lebanon's 'entanglement' in Gaza conflict
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
02:46
Hezbollah 'strikes back': Meron air control base targeted in response to Saleh Al-Arouri's assassination
Middle East News
02:46
Hezbollah 'strikes back': Meron air control base targeted in response to Saleh Al-Arouri's assassination
2
Lebanon News
08:46
Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah: Targeting of Al-Arouri will not go unanswered, there is real opportunity to liberate occupied Lebanese territories
Lebanon News
08:46
Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah: Targeting of Al-Arouri will not go unanswered, there is real opportunity to liberate occupied Lebanese territories
3
Lebanon News
01:54
Missile 'escalation':32 missiles launched from southern Lebanon at Israeli sites in Upper Galilee, Al Jazeera reports
Lebanon News
01:54
Missile 'escalation':32 missiles launched from southern Lebanon at Israeli sites in Upper Galilee, Al Jazeera reports
4
Lebanon Economy
07:53
Lebanon's economic heads set new course for transportation allowances
Lebanon Economy
07:53
Lebanon's economic heads set new course for transportation allowances
5
Lebanon News
02:30
Israel targets cell in southern Lebanon following missiles launch: Israeli army spokesperson
Lebanon News
02:30
Israel targets cell in southern Lebanon following missiles launch: Israeli army spokesperson
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Expanding the battlefield: Hezbollah-Israel clashes extend geographically
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Expanding the battlefield: Hezbollah-Israel clashes extend geographically
7
Lebanon News
03:50
Amid tensions: Israeli shelling and strikes reported in multiple locations; here are the details
Lebanon News
03:50
Amid tensions: Israeli shelling and strikes reported in multiple locations; here are the details
8
Press Highlights
00:32
Lebanese officials brace for Hochstein's visit: Hopes pinned on detailed border demarcation plan
Press Highlights
00:32
Lebanese officials brace for Hochstein's visit: Hopes pinned on detailed border demarcation plan
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More