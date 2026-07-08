UN launches appeal to raise $296 mln for Venezuela quake relief

World News
08-07-2026 | 09:41
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UN launches appeal to raise $296 mln for Venezuela quake relief
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UN launches appeal to raise $296 mln for Venezuela quake relief

The United Nations launched an urgent appeal Wednesday to raise $296 million for Venezuela earthquake relief operations after the death toll from the disaster rose to more than 3,600 people.

"We do have a clear plan. $296 million needed to reach 1.3 million in socioeconomic need right now over six months. It's a time-bound plan," U.N. humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said.


AFP
 

World News

UN

Appeal

Venezuela

Earthquake

Relief

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