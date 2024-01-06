Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi emphasized the need to adhere to Resolution 1701, urging Lebanon and the Lebanese people to exercise wisdom and self-restraint to avoid being drawn into Israel's war on Gaza.



During his sermon, Patriarch al-Rahi called for refraining from involving border towns, Lebanon, and its people in the extension of this war. He stated, "We do not want Lebanon and its people to bear the burden of other nations and peoples."



Continuing, he said, "We never cease to demand, with all our capabilities and through all official authorities and references, the right of the Palestinian people to return to their land and live in a state of their own," noting that this approach is more effective than war, killing, destruction, displacement, dispersion on the roads, hunger, oppression, and deprivation.



He also called for starting to find solutions through diplomatic negotiations, reminding that the decision of war and peace is solely the government's responsibility, requiring a two-thirds majority of its members according to the constitution (Article 65), given the serious consequences of every war.



