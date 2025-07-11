Nobel laureate Mohammadi says Iran issuing death threats

Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi, who won the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize for her fight for women's and human rights in Iran, has received death threats from Tehran, the Nobel Committee said Friday.



Committee chairman Jorgen Watne Frydnes received an "urgent phone call" from Mohammadi, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said, and "the clear message, in her own words, is that 'I have been directly and indirectly threatened with 'physical elimination' by agents of the regime'" if she doesn't stop advocating for democracy and human rights.



AFP