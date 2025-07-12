News
Iran says cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog 'will take on a new form'
Middle East News
12-07-2025 | 08:29
High views
Iran says cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog 'will take on a new form'
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday that Iran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency "will take on a new form," following a law suspending ties with the U.N. watchdog.
"Our cooperation with the agency has not stopped, but will take on a new form," said Araghchi, adding that requests to monitor nuclear sites "will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis... taking into account safety and security issues."
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Nuclear
IAEA
United Nations
Middle East News
2025-06-23
Iran's parliament looking to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog: IRNA
Middle East News
2025-06-22
'No increase' in radiation levels after US attack on Iran: UN nuclear watchdog
Middle East News
2025-06-12
UN nuclear watchdog slams Iran's 'non-compliance'
Middle East News
2025-06-13
Iran condemns 'silence' from UN nuclear watchdog after Israel attack
13:12
Mixed signals from US envoy Tom Barrack: Lebanon-Israel mediation stirs politics; Hezbollah 'pushes back'
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
US backs $100M Super Tucano support for Lebanon in key show of military aid
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Lebanon-Syria tensions rise as Damascus steps up pressure over detainee issue
Lebanon News
12:47
US envoy Tom Barrack clarifies Syria remarks: Not a threat to Lebanon, but a vision for coexistence
09:31
Syrian, Israeli officials to meet in Baku: AFP
Lebanon News
2025-06-12
Jeita Grotto set to reopen soon as tourism ministry, municipality reach deal
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Jeita Grotto to reopen in coming weeks after six-month closure
Lebanon News
08:09
Tom Barrack says US mediating undisclosed Lebanon-Israel talks
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
08:09
Tom Barrack says US mediating undisclosed Lebanon-Israel talks
Lebanon News
10:26
Israeli army claims strike killed Hezbollah member in Lebanon's south
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Mixed signals from US envoy Tom Barrack: Lebanon-Israel mediation stirs politics; Hezbollah 'pushes back'
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Surveillance towers on the southern border? Lebanon weighs UK plan amid Israeli concerns
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
US backs $100M Super Tucano support for Lebanon in key show of military aid
Lebanon News
12:47
US envoy Tom Barrack clarifies Syria remarks: Not a threat to Lebanon, but a vision for coexistence
Middle East News
09:31
Syrian, Israeli officials to meet in Baku: AFP
World News
00:30
US aware of reported death of American after beating by Israeli settlers
