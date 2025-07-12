Iran says cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog 'will take on a new form'

12-07-2025 | 08:29
0min
Iran says cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog 'will take on a new form'

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday that Iran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency "will take on a new form," following a law suspending ties with the U.N. watchdog.

"Our cooperation with the agency has not stopped, but will take on a new form," said Araghchi, adding that requests to monitor nuclear sites "will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis... taking into account safety and security issues."

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Nuclear

IAEA

United Nations

Iran FM says 'ready to build confidence through diplomacy'
Three million Afghans likely to return this year after Pakistan, Iran introduce new policies
