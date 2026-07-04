Lebanese Army Commander, UNIFIL chief discuss security cooperation in South Lebanon

Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal met with the head and force commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Maj. Gen. Diodato Abagnara, at army headquarters in Yarzeh to discuss the latest developments in Lebanon, particularly in the country's south.



Abagnara was accompanied by UNIFIL Deputy Head of Mission and Director of Political and Civil Affairs Hervé Lecoq.



The meeting focused on recent security and political developments in southern Lebanon and ways to strengthen cooperation between the Lebanese Army and UNIFIL amid the current challenges in the region.