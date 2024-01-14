News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli soldiers kill militants infiltrating from Lebanon, says military
Lebanon News
2024-01-14 | 02:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli soldiers kill militants infiltrating from Lebanon, says military
Israeli soldiers exchanged fire with militants attempting to cross from Lebanon into Israel and killed four of them, the Israeli military said on Sunday.
The soldiers were on patrol in Har Dov around the disputed Shebaa Farms area, according to the military's statement, when they spotted the four who opened fire at the force. "During the exchanges of fire, forces conducted artillery and mortar fire toward the area," the military said.
Reuters
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israel
Soldiers
Militants
Lebanon
From Gaza to southern Lebanon: Navigating the political landscape amid regional turbulence
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-02
French soldiers in southern Lebanon are at the center of escalation between Hezbollah and Israel
Lebanon News
2024-01-02
French soldiers in southern Lebanon are at the center of escalation between Hezbollah and Israel
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
The Israeli army: We thwarted an infiltration attempt by a group of suspected militants from Lebanon into the border area and killed four of them
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
The Israeli army: We thwarted an infiltration attempt by a group of suspected militants from Lebanon into the border area and killed four of them
0
Lebanon News
07:41
Israeli Army launches preemptive strike on southern Lebanon, fighter jets attack Hezbollah targets
Lebanon News
07:41
Israeli Army launches preemptive strike on southern Lebanon, fighter jets attack Hezbollah targets
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-13
Beyond rhetoric: The intricacies of Hochstein's mediation in Lebanon-Israel relations
Press Highlights
2024-01-13
Beyond rhetoric: The intricacies of Hochstein's mediation in Lebanon-Israel relations
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
00:32
From Gaza to southern Lebanon: Navigating the political landscape amid regional turbulence
Press Highlights
00:32
From Gaza to southern Lebanon: Navigating the political landscape amid regional turbulence
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
War effects on Lebanese perceptions: Study reveals sectarian divide
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
War effects on Lebanese perceptions: Study reveals sectarian divide
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
Shift in strategy and political challenges: Israel enters a new phase on the 100th day of Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
Shift in strategy and political challenges: Israel enters a new phase on the 100th day of Gaza war
0
Lebanon News
07:58
Hezbollah strikes Birkat Risha site with appropriate weapons
Lebanon News
07:58
Hezbollah strikes Birkat Risha site with appropriate weapons
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli soldiers kill militants infiltrating from Lebanon, says military
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli soldiers kill militants infiltrating from Lebanon, says military
0
Middle East News
2023-11-07
Palestinian Journalist Mohammad Abu Hasira at WAFA agency killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza along with family members
Middle East News
2023-11-07
Palestinian Journalist Mohammad Abu Hasira at WAFA agency killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza along with family members
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-20
Lebanese Army, international forces on high alert amid Israeli excavation work near Lebanese border
Lebanon News
2023-09-20
Lebanese Army, international forces on high alert amid Israeli excavation work near Lebanese border
0
Middle East News
2023-10-15
Al-Qassam's media figure's family killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-10-15
Al-Qassam's media figure's family killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:41
Israeli Army launches preemptive strike on southern Lebanon, fighter jets attack Hezbollah targets
Lebanon News
07:41
Israeli Army launches preemptive strike on southern Lebanon, fighter jets attack Hezbollah targets
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
War effects on Lebanese perceptions: Study reveals sectarian divide
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
War effects on Lebanese perceptions: Study reveals sectarian divide
3
Lebanon News
07:58
Hezbollah strikes Birkat Risha site with appropriate weapons
Lebanon News
07:58
Hezbollah strikes Birkat Risha site with appropriate weapons
4
Lebanon News
03:42
Hochstein serves only Israel
Lebanon News
03:42
Hochstein serves only Israel
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
Shift in strategy and political challenges: Israel enters a new phase on the 100th day of Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
Shift in strategy and political challenges: Israel enters a new phase on the 100th day of Gaza war
6
Lebanon News
04:09
Analyzing the dynamics: Israel, Hezbollah, and the 30 percent war probability
Lebanon News
04:09
Analyzing the dynamics: Israel, Hezbollah, and the 30 percent war probability
7
Lebanon News
07:49
Israeli Army conducts airstrike on Mays al-Jabal
Lebanon News
07:49
Israeli Army conducts airstrike on Mays al-Jabal
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Attacks on Yemen: US and British Forces face retaliation
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Attacks on Yemen: US and British Forces face retaliation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More