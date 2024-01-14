Israeli soldiers kill militants infiltrating from Lebanon, says military

Lebanon News
2024-01-14 | 02:12
Israeli soldiers kill militants infiltrating from Lebanon, says military
0min
Israeli soldiers kill militants infiltrating from Lebanon, says military

Israeli soldiers exchanged fire with militants attempting to cross from Lebanon into Israel and killed four of them, the Israeli military said on Sunday.

The soldiers were on patrol in Har Dov around the disputed Shebaa Farms area, according to the military's statement, when they spotted the four who opened fire at the force. "During the exchanges of fire, forces conducted artillery and mortar fire toward the area," the military said.

Reuters
 

