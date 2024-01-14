Member of Fatah's Revolutionary Council to LBCI: Netanyahu wants to continue the war and is trying to open the northern front

2024-01-14 | 04:23
Member of Fatah&#39;s Revolutionary Council to LBCI: Netanyahu wants to continue the war and is trying to open the northern front
0min
Member of Fatah's Revolutionary Council to LBCI: Netanyahu wants to continue the war and is trying to open the northern front

Mohammed Hourani, member of the Revolutionary Council of Fatah Movement, affirmed that "Israel is accustomed to being outside and above the law, but South Africa, with which we share a long history of struggle and cooperation, managed to present its case before the International Court of Justice."

He expressed in an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show that "Israel is losing many elements of strength and has not been able to achieve anything militarily in this war."

He pointed out that "Netanyahu's fascist government's policy has turned into a reckless and adventurous policy involving the US administration, and Netanyahu wants to continue the war and is trying to open the northern front."

He mentioned that "there is genuine concern in Israel despite all the bravado."
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Mohammed Hourani

Revolutionary Council

Fatah

Israel

South Africa

International Court of Justice

Maronite Patriarch rejects linking Presidential election to Gaza conflict
Israeli soldiers kill militants infiltrating from Lebanon, says military
