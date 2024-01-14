Mohammed Hourani, member of the Revolutionary Council of Fatah Movement, affirmed that "Israel is accustomed to being outside and above the law, but South Africa, with which we share a long history of struggle and cooperation, managed to present its case before the International Court of Justice."



He expressed in an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show that "Israel is losing many elements of strength and has not been able to achieve anything militarily in this war."



He pointed out that "Netanyahu's fascist government's policy has turned into a reckless and adventurous policy involving the US administration, and Netanyahu wants to continue the war and is trying to open the northern front."



He mentioned that "there is genuine concern in Israel despite all the bravado."