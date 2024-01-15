News
Caretaker Minister Ali Hamieh Inspects Site of Landslide in Dahr al-Baidar
Lebanon News
2024-01-15 | 07:13
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Caretaker Minister Ali Hamieh Inspects Site of Landslide in Dahr al-Baidar
Caretaker Minister of Public Works Ali Hamieh visited the location of the landslide in Dahr al-Baidar on Monday and assessed the condition of the international road.
"The Ministry of Public Works and specialized teams swiftly addressed the situation yesterday. It is evident that there was soil movement because the road construction on the Arab Highway was done without proper reinforcement, and the large amount of rainfall caused the loose soil to erode," he noted.
"Starting today, we have begun addressing this issue to ensure the safety of citizens and prevent further soil erosion. We need to channel all water drains into one path and have instructed the reinforcement of the incident site to avoid further slides," Hamieh added.
He also stressed that the Dahr al-Baidar road is a crucial and pivotal route in the country, stressing that it is being treated as an emergency that requires immediate attention.
Answering a question about Caretaker Prime Minister Mikati's mention of investigating corruption among some road contractors, Hamieh concluded, "This issue predates my tenure. Since I took office, I don't believe there is corruption. However, I am ready to cooperate with Mikati and respond to his request if necessary."
