Netanyahu orders evacuation of some West Bank settler outposts: Minister

Middle East News
06-09-2026 | 13:37
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Netanyahu orders evacuation of some West Bank settler outposts: Minister
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Netanyahu orders evacuation of some West Bank settler outposts: Minister

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the evacuation of some West Bank settlements deemed illegal under Israeli law, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said Sunday.

"To my knowledge, Netanyahu has given the instruction to evacuate" certain settlements, Smotrich said, adding that he did not approve of the measure.

While all Israeli settlements in the West Bank are considered illegal under international law, some established without government approval -- often consisting of just a few prefabricated homes -- are also considered illegal by Israel.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

West Bank

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