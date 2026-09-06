Lebanon says Israeli strikes kill four in south

Lebanon News
06-09-2026 | 06:14
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Lebanon says Israeli strikes kill four in south
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Lebanon says Israeli strikes kill four in south

Lebanon's health ministry said Israeli strikes on Sunday killed four people in the south, while Israel said it carried out raids after Hezbollah launched drones at its soldiers.

The ministry reported two people killed in south Lebanon's Nabatieh al-Fawqa and two women killed in Arab Salim nearby. Twenty people were also wounded in several locations, including women and three children.

AFP

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Strikes

South

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