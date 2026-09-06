War looks likely to continue in winter: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that while there was a "positive assessment" of talks with U.S. envoys visiting Kyiv, the war with Russia "at the moment" looked likely to continue this winter.



"We very much hope that we will be able to reach agreements with our American partners, and we are counting on the support of our European partners -- if the war continues in winter, and this is how it appears at the moment -- but even so, the teams today have a positive assessment of our future prospects," Zelensky said.



AFP



