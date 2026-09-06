Nabatieh strikes mark ‘dangerous escalation,’ Lebanon’s president says

Lebanon News
06-09-2026 | 07:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Nabatieh strikes mark ‘dangerous escalation,’ Lebanon’s president says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Nabatieh strikes mark ‘dangerous escalation,’ Lebanon’s president says

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned renewed Israeli attacks on Nabatieh and surrounding towns, which killed civilians and caused extensive damage to the Finance Ministry building and destroyed Ghandour Hospital.

Aoun said the attacks represented a dangerous escalation that goes beyond the repeated violations of the cessation of hostilities agreement and the framework agreement, targeting Lebanese state institutions and public service facilities that serve citizens and their daily needs, as well as hospitals and health centers.

He said the targeting of the Finance Ministry building, following an earlier attack on a State Security facility that killed several people, reflected an ongoing pattern of attacks extending beyond alleged military targets to purely civilian government institutions and health facilities.

Aoun held Israel fully responsible for the continued escalation and called on the United States and the international community to act urgently to halt the violations and hold those responsible accountable.

Despite the attacks, Aoun reaffirmed that Lebanon remains committed to safeguarding its sovereignty, stability in the south and the safety of its citizens.

The president offered condolences to the families of those killed, wished the wounded a speedy recovery, and expressed his full solidarity with residents of the Nabatieh area and employees of the affected government departments and institutions.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Joseph Aoun

Israel

Nabatieh

South Lebanon

Southern Lebanon bears the scars of Israeli strikes: Kfar Roummane, Nabatieh hit hard — footage
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-31

UAE says Iran drone attack 'dangerous escalation'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-18

US says Israel behind Syria strikes, slams 'unnecessary escalation'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Aoun condemns Israeli escalation, says strikes undermine efforts to end war

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-12

Qatar calls Iran attacks on its territory, Arab neighbours 'dangerous escalation'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Southern Lebanon bears the scars of Israeli strikes: Kfar Roummane, Nabatieh hit hard — footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Lebanon says Israeli strikes kill four in south

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-05

Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill at least three

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-04

UNIFIL patrol accidentally enters Ghobeiry, collides with civilian vehicle: Videos

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-02-04

Xi advocates 'deeper' Russia ties in call with Putin: China state media

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-30

Ahead of Washington talks: Between Lebanon's demands and Israel's conditions—The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-03

Israeli army says it targeted Hezbollah member in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-11

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for Beirut’s southern suburbs

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More