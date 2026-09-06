Nabatieh strikes mark ‘dangerous escalation,’ Lebanon’s president says

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned renewed Israeli attacks on Nabatieh and surrounding towns, which killed civilians and caused extensive damage to the Finance Ministry building and destroyed Ghandour Hospital.



Aoun said the attacks represented a dangerous escalation that goes beyond the repeated violations of the cessation of hostilities agreement and the framework agreement, targeting Lebanese state institutions and public service facilities that serve citizens and their daily needs, as well as hospitals and health centers.



He said the targeting of the Finance Ministry building, following an earlier attack on a State Security facility that killed several people, reflected an ongoing pattern of attacks extending beyond alleged military targets to purely civilian government institutions and health facilities.



Aoun held Israel fully responsible for the continued escalation and called on the United States and the international community to act urgently to halt the violations and hold those responsible accountable.



Despite the attacks, Aoun reaffirmed that Lebanon remains committed to safeguarding its sovereignty, stability in the south and the safety of its citizens.



The president offered condolences to the families of those killed, wished the wounded a speedy recovery, and expressed his full solidarity with residents of the Nabatieh area and employees of the affected government departments and institutions.