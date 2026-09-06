Israel weighs army redeployment in Lebanon as ‘Gray Line’ plan emerges

News Bulletin Reports
06-09-2026 | 13:00
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Israel weighs army redeployment in Lebanon as ‘Gray Line’ plan emerges
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Israel weighs army redeployment in Lebanon as ‘Gray Line’ plan emerges

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian 

Amid Israel’s decision to intensify and expand its strikes on Lebanon, security agencies are examining a plan to redeploy the army in areas currently occupied by Israel.

The plan would reduce the military presence to an area extending no more than 4 kilometers, instead of the 10 kilometers currently in place, and establish a new line to replace the “Yellow Line,” to be known as the “Gray Line.”

The plan is expected to be presented to the political leadership and then to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet for approval. Security sources said the move could provide momentum to the diplomatic track.

While the “Gray Line” is being discussed, reports have also emerged of other plans involving large-scale operations extending beyond the “Yellow Line.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli military continues its operations in the Ali al-Taher area, seeking to demolish the underground facility and establish a new defensive posture there.

At the same time, Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir surprised military units with a large-scale exercise aimed at testing their capabilities in the event of an escalation across multiple fronts.

All of this comes as Israel’s National Security Council calls for stronger travel warnings for Israelis traveling to certain countries, citing concerns that they could be targeted in retaliation for the military operation in Ali al-Taher.

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