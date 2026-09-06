News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Thawani
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel weighs army redeployment in Lebanon as ‘Gray Line’ plan emerges
News Bulletin Reports
06-09-2026 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel weighs army redeployment in Lebanon as ‘Gray Line’ plan emerges
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Amid Israel’s decision to intensify and expand its strikes on Lebanon, security agencies are examining a plan to redeploy the army in areas currently occupied by Israel.
The plan would reduce the military presence to an area extending no more than 4 kilometers, instead of the 10 kilometers currently in place, and establish a new line to replace the “Yellow Line,” to be known as the “Gray Line.”
The plan is expected to be presented to the political leadership and then to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet for approval. Security sources said the move could provide momentum to the diplomatic track.
While the “Gray Line” is being discussed, reports have also emerged of other plans involving large-scale operations extending beyond the “Yellow Line.”
Meanwhile, the Israeli military continues its operations in the Ali al-Taher area, seeking to demolish the underground facility and establish a new defensive posture there.
At the same time, Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir surprised military units with a large-scale exercise aimed at testing their capabilities in the event of an escalation across multiple fronts.
All of this comes as Israel’s National Security Council calls for stronger travel warnings for Israelis traveling to certain countries, citing concerns that they could be targeted in retaliation for the military operation in Ali al-Taher.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Israel
Ali al-Taher
Benjamin Netanyahu
Who are the 12 Lebanese Jews at the heart of Netanyahu’s detainee deal?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-23
Israel intensifies south Lebanon campaign as Ali al-Taher emerges as key challenge
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-23
Israel intensifies south Lebanon campaign as Ali al-Taher emerges as key challenge
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-12
Ali Taher becomes focal point as Israel weighs wider operation in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-12
Ali Taher becomes focal point as Israel weighs wider operation in southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-25
Israel studies partial withdrawal plan from southern Lebanon while maintaining positions along Yellow Line
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-25
Israel studies partial withdrawal plan from southern Lebanon while maintaining positions along Yellow Line
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-30
Israel weighs response to Hezbollah as army warns of possible escalation: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-30
Israel weighs response to Hezbollah as army warns of possible escalation: The details
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-04
Who are the 12 Lebanese Jews at the heart of Netanyahu’s detainee deal?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-04
Who are the 12 Lebanese Jews at the heart of Netanyahu’s detainee deal?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-04
Ali al-Taher under fire: What prompted Israel’s latest move?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-04
Ali al-Taher under fire: What prompted Israel’s latest move?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-04
From Israeli detention to reunion: Five detainees return to Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-04
From Israeli detention to reunion: Five detainees return to Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-03
Detainee releases open new chapter in Lebanon-Israel talks — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-03
Detainee releases open new chapter in Lebanon-Israel talks — the details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-02-16
Italy says it stands ready to train police in Gaza
World News
2026-02-16
Italy says it stands ready to train police in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-05
Israel says it struck alleged Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-02-05
Israel says it struck alleged Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-23
PM Salam arrives in Paris for talks with Macron
Lebanon News
2026-01-23
PM Salam arrives in Paris for talks with Macron
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-07
Shooting attack in Israel leaves at least one dead and several injured: LBCI correspondent in Haifa
Lebanon News
2026-06-07
Shooting attack in Israel leaves at least one dead and several injured: LBCI correspondent in Haifa
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:01
Nabatieh strikes mark ‘dangerous escalation,’ Lebanon’s president says
Lebanon News
07:01
Nabatieh strikes mark ‘dangerous escalation,’ Lebanon’s president says
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel weighs army redeployment in Lebanon as ‘Gray Line’ plan emerges
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel weighs army redeployment in Lebanon as ‘Gray Line’ plan emerges
3
Lebanon News
06:33
Southern Lebanon bears the scars of Israeli strikes: Kfar Roummane, Nabatieh hit hard — footage
Lebanon News
06:33
Southern Lebanon bears the scars of Israeli strikes: Kfar Roummane, Nabatieh hit hard — footage
4
Lebanon News
06:14
Lebanon says Israeli strikes kill four in south
Lebanon News
06:14
Lebanon says Israeli strikes kill four in south
5
Lebanon News
13:00
Israeli airstrike hits Nabatieh as explosion targets Ali al-Taher
Lebanon News
13:00
Israeli airstrike hits Nabatieh as explosion targets Ali al-Taher
6
Lebanon News
12:06
Israeli strike kills three in south Lebanon: Health ministry
Lebanon News
12:06
Israeli strike kills three in south Lebanon: Health ministry
7
Middle East News
13:37
Netanyahu orders evacuation of some West Bank settler outposts: Minister
Middle East News
13:37
Netanyahu orders evacuation of some West Bank settler outposts: Minister
8
World News
12:41
War looks likely to continue in winter: Zelensky
World News
12:41
War looks likely to continue in winter: Zelensky
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More