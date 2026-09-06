Israeli strike kills three in south Lebanon: Health ministry

Lebanon News
06-09-2026 | 12:06
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Israeli strike kills three in south Lebanon: Health ministry
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Israeli strike kills three in south Lebanon: Health ministry

An Israeli strike in southern Lebanon killed three people on Sunday, the Lebanese health ministry said, bringing the day's death toll to seven despite a fragile ceasefire between the two countries.

The drone strike hit a parking lot in a town near Nabatieh, the ministry said in a statement. State media earlier reported a lower death toll of two people killed in a strike on a car.

AFP

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Israel

Strike

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