News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Prova
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
HRW urges 'immediate release' of Hannibal Gaddafi: Denounces Lebanon's prolonged pretrial detention
Lebanon News
2024-01-16 | 07:14
High views
Share
Share
3
min
HRW urges 'immediate release' of Hannibal Gaddafi: Denounces Lebanon's prolonged pretrial detention
On Tuesday, Human Rights Watch (HRW) urged Lebanese authorities to "immediately release Hannibal Gaddafi," the son of Libya's former leader, who has been held in pretrial detention since his arrest in December 2015.
"Nearly 80 percent of Lebanon's prison population is in pretrial detention, some held for many years and without charge," it said.
The Internal Security Forces brought Gaddafi into custody for allegedly having a connection in the disappearance of Shiite Imam Moussa al-Sadr and two of his companions in Libya after an official visit in 1978.
Lebanon's authorities charged him with "withholding information and subsequently interfering in the crime of continued kidnapping" of Imam Sadr, expressed one of his lawyers.
"Hannibal Gaddafi's apparent arbitrary detention on spurious charges after spending eight years in pretrial detention makes a mockery of Lebanon's already strained judicial system," said Hanan Salah, associate Middle East and North Africa director at Human Rights Watch.
"Lebanese authorities have long since exhausted any justification for continuing to detain him and should drop charges and release him," Salah added.
According to what the lawyer told Human Rights Watch, Gaddafi went on a hunger strike from June to October 2023 in protest of his "continued arbitrary detention as well as detention conditions that resulted in him losing considerable weight and repeated hospitalization."
After unidentified armed men kidnapped him in 2015 in Syria near the Lebanon border and transported him to Lebanon, where he was "tortured," Lebanese authorities freed Gaddafi. Still, they reportedly arrested him after "Judge Zaher Hamadeh issued an arrest warrant accusing him of concealing information about the disappearance of Imam Sadr."
In 2016, Gaddafi was formally charged, based on reports alleging that he knew where Sadr was held between 1978 and 1982. "Gaddafi and his lawyer have denied this allegation," said HRW.
In 2015, Lebanese authorities detained a former Hezbollah member of parliament, Hassan Yaacoub, for his alleged role in his kidnapping, and in 2018, a court gave Gaddafi a 15-month prison sentence for "insulting" the Lebanese judiciary and a one-year travel ban.
"Lebanese authorities have claimed that Hannibal Gaddafi provided an affidavit during his detention with information on Sadr and his aides' alleged detention in Libya after their disappearance, but a lawyer for Gaddafi in 2022 dismissed these claims, stating that Gaddafi had been forced to sign a document under duress, without the presence of a lawyer," reported the organization.
Salah said, "It is unlawful to hold someone in pretrial detention for many years merely for their possible association with the person responsible for wrongdoing."
Lebanon News
Human Rights Watch
HRW
Lebanon
Lebanese
Hannibal Gaddafi
Libya
Detention
Imam Moussa Al-Sadr
Next
Kataeb political bureau's strong rejection: Mikati's statements tying Lebanon's fate to regional war
Caretaker Minister Bou Habib's call for comprehensive solutions in the region
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-12-01
Yassin to LBCI: The Lebanese delegation is the largest in Lebanon's participation history in climate summits
Variety and Tech
2023-12-01
Yassin to LBCI: The Lebanese delegation is the largest in Lebanon's participation history in climate summits
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-22
Blinken marks Lebanese Independence Day: US pledges continued support for Lebanon's prosperity, security
Lebanon News
2023-11-22
Blinken marks Lebanese Independence Day: US pledges continued support for Lebanon's prosperity, security
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-21
Lebanese PM condemns Israeli attack on journalists in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-11-21
Lebanese PM condemns Israeli attack on journalists in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-14
Israeli army faces accusations of 'war crimes' in Lebanon: HRW report
Lebanon News
2023-11-14
Israeli army faces accusations of 'war crimes' in Lebanon: HRW report
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:37
Kataeb political bureau's strong rejection: Mikati's statements tying Lebanon's fate to regional war
Lebanon News
08:37
Kataeb political bureau's strong rejection: Mikati's statements tying Lebanon's fate to regional war
0
Lebanon News
07:06
Caretaker Minister Bou Habib's call for comprehensive solutions in the region
Lebanon News
07:06
Caretaker Minister Bou Habib's call for comprehensive solutions in the region
0
Lebanon Economy
07:04
Mikati: Government studying law related to recovery of deposits
Lebanon Economy
07:04
Mikati: Government studying law related to recovery of deposits
0
Lebanon News
05:37
Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Rejecting the dialogue proposed by Nabih Berri is a mistake
Lebanon News
05:37
Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Rejecting the dialogue proposed by Nabih Berri is a mistake
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:41
Attempts to activate the presidential file
Press Highlights
01:41
Attempts to activate the presidential file
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-09
Israeli Channel 14: Two infiltrators from Lebanon were killed by Israeli army fire
Lebanon News
2023-10-09
Israeli Channel 14: Two infiltrators from Lebanon were killed by Israeli army fire
0
Middle East News
06:34
Iraqi Kurdish PM accuses Iran of 'killing innocent civilians' in its strikes
Middle East News
06:34
Iraqi Kurdish PM accuses Iran of 'killing innocent civilians' in its strikes
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-05
Fuel price surge: 95 and 98 octane gasoline soar by LBP 16,000
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-05
Fuel price surge: 95 and 98 octane gasoline soar by LBP 16,000
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:54
Israeli Special Forces infiltrate southern Lebanon, clear mines in Aita Al-Shaab
Lebanon News
02:54
Israeli Special Forces infiltrate southern Lebanon, clear mines in Aita Al-Shaab
2
World News
10:11
Explosion heard near port of Hodeidah, Yemen
World News
10:11
Explosion heard near port of Hodeidah, Yemen
3
Lebanon News
03:06
Incident in southern Lebanon: Merkava tank targets residential areas
Lebanon News
03:06
Incident in southern Lebanon: Merkava tank targets residential areas
4
Lebanon News
05:08
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military gathering near Even Menachem settlement
Lebanon News
05:08
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military gathering near Even Menachem settlement
5
Press Highlights
02:34
Frangieh in Clemenceau: A meeting marked by a familial atmosphere
Press Highlights
02:34
Frangieh in Clemenceau: A meeting marked by a familial atmosphere
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
Hochstein's mission: Seeking de-escalation amidst Israeli operations in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
Hochstein's mission: Seeking de-escalation amidst Israeli operations in Gaza
7
Press Highlights
01:41
Attempts to activate the presidential file
Press Highlights
01:41
Attempts to activate the presidential file
8
Lebanon News
07:14
HRW urges 'immediate release' of Hannibal Gaddafi: Denounces Lebanon's prolonged pretrial detention
Lebanon News
07:14
HRW urges 'immediate release' of Hannibal Gaddafi: Denounces Lebanon's prolonged pretrial detention
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More