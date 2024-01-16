Former Minister Youssef Fenianos 'cleared' as arrest warrant revoked in Beirut blast case

The Attorney General of Cassation, Judge Sabbouh Suleiman, revoked the arrest warrant for former minister Youssef Fenianos in the Beirut Port explosion case without implementation.



Therefore, according to the decision, Fenianos is no longer wanted by the judiciary.



Judge Suleiman's decision came based on the same principle applied to those detained in the case: the investigating judge, Tarek Bitar, is considered "incapacitated."



It is worth noting that Judge Imad Kabalan had previously suspended the execution of the arrest warrant for MP Ali Hassan Khalil.