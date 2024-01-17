Mikati: Influential nations must exert pressure on Israel to cease its aggression on southern Lebanon

2024-01-17 | 12:13
Prime Minister Najib Mikati has urged influential nations to exert pressure on Israel to cease its aggression on southern Lebanon and violations of Lebanese sovereignty.

Mikati reiterated Lebanon's commitment to the provisions of Resolution 1701 in meetings with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and the UN Secretary-General on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

He called for pressure on Israel to fully implement the resolution and adhere to all international decisions since the 1949 armistice agreement.

