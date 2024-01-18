Foreign Minister cites economic reasons for Syrian migration in talks with head of Cyprus' intelligence service

Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib received the National Security Advisor and head of Cyprus' intelligence service, Tasos Tzionis.



Bou Habib announced during the meeting that "95 percent of Syrian refugees migrate for economic reasons, and we must address this by collaborating with the countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea."



He also emphasized that "what happened on October 7th will happen again if we do not reach a fair and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue."



He added, "We understand Cyprus' desire to finalize the demarcation of maritime borders between the two countries."