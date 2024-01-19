"Al-Akhbar" learned that the Caretaker Minister of Education, Abbas Al-Halabi, contacted the Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi, who granted him days to obtain the protocol agreed upon between private schools and the Teachers' Syndicate, with the consensus of school administrations.



The Secretary-General of Catholic schools, Father Youssef Nasr, also informed the syndicate that the agreement has not been halted but requires some time for approval.



Parliamentary sources indicated that Nasr, the proposer of the idea, could not promote it within his group, noting that the side agreement has no standing, as the law alone protects people's rights.