UN Resolution 1701: Amal-Hezbollah commitment amid Israeli hindrance
Lebanon News
2024-01-19 | 02:31
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UN Resolution 1701: Amal-Hezbollah commitment amid Israeli hindrance
Political sources reveal that the Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, is urging European envoys to Lebanon in his meetings to exert pressure on Israel because the decision of war is in its hands.
Stopping the aggression on Gaza would bring calm to the northern front. This became apparent when a truce was reached on the Gaza front, which lasted for days and automatically reflected in southern Lebanon.
The sources confirmed to "Asharq Al-Awsat" that the Amal-Hezbollah duo remains committed to implementing UN Resolution 1701, and it is Israel that hinders its implementation.
The same sources said that the duo distanced itself from luring Israel into sliding towards expanding the war to include the northern front. They noted that "most European Union countries' communication with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not led to extracting the required assurances from him regarding its non-expansion."
"He claims to be under pressure from settlers who were forced to leave settlements along the northern front with Lebanon. However, they do not rule out that he might use all pressure tools to isolate the confrontation in the south from the war in Gaza," the sources continued.
Lebanon News
UN
Resolution 1701
Amal
Hezbollah
Israel
Europe
Envoys
South
Lebanon
Parliament Speaker
Nabih Berri
Gaza
War
