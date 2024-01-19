MP Abdel Rahman al-Bizri affirmed that Lebanon has two interests.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he explained that the first interest is a fair Palestinian solution, while the second is the national interest, which requires internal agreement.



He said, "We ensure the non-expansion of the war through constant dialogue with Hezbollah, and the roles of both the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister in diplomatic forums, and by receiving envoys to listen to them positively and assure them that we are committed to Resolution 1701."



Al-Bizri added, "We are moving towards communication with the forces we can engage with to revive the issue of the presidency, and we need a real political movement to break this deadlock, so we need to restore constitutional normality by electing a president."



He considered that the envoys sometimes speak on behalf of the Quintet Committee and sometimes on behalf of their countries; "their positions are not unified, and their priorities differ."



In addition, Al-Bizri pointed out that Lebanon's stability is part of the region's stability.



In the proposed budget, he condemned the tax increase, stating that to increase the state's revenues, we need to ensure confidence in the country, and we can work on discriminatory taxes based on the type of work and income. He emphasized the existence of an increase in costs but without a translation into an increase in services.