Al-Bizri unveils Lebanon's dual interests: A Palestinian solution and national unity

Lebanon News
2024-01-19 | 04:48
High views
Al-Bizri unveils Lebanon&#39;s dual interests: A Palestinian solution and national unity
2min
Al-Bizri unveils Lebanon's dual interests: A Palestinian solution and national unity

MP Abdel Rahman al-Bizri affirmed that Lebanon has two interests.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he explained that the first interest is a fair Palestinian solution, while the second is the national interest, which requires internal agreement.

He said, "We ensure the non-expansion of the war through constant dialogue with Hezbollah, and the roles of both the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister in diplomatic forums, and by receiving envoys to listen to them positively and assure them that we are committed to Resolution 1701."

Al-Bizri added, "We are moving towards communication with the forces we can engage with to revive the issue of the presidency, and we need a real political movement to break this deadlock, so we need to restore constitutional normality by electing a president."

He considered that the envoys sometimes speak on behalf of the Quintet Committee and sometimes on behalf of their countries; "their positions are not unified, and their priorities differ."

In addition, Al-Bizri pointed out that Lebanon's stability is part of the region's stability.

In the proposed budget, he condemned the tax increase, stating that to increase the state's revenues, we need to ensure confidence in the country, and we can work on discriminatory taxes based on the type of work and income. He emphasized the existence of an increase in costs but without a translation into an increase in services.

Berri calls for a general session to study and approve the 2024 draft budget
Lebanon's dilemma: Geagea urges resolution of Palestinian issue for regional stability
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:12

Diplomatic intrigues: Hezbollah's rejection of US peace initiatives

LBCI
Middle East News
11:12

Israeli Defense Minister: We must prepare for the deterioration of the security situation in the north, and we may impose a military solution for the residents to return to their homes

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:46

Hezbollah condemns US designation of Houthi movement as terrorist organization

LBCI
Middle East News
11:55

Reuters' sources: Explosion heard near US base in northern Iraq

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:05

Israeli raids hit Ramyeh, south Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Lebanon's presidential conundrum: A pessimistic outlook and foreign mediation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

Iran targets Erbil: Intricate dynamics of Kurdish-Israeli relations

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:41

Education Minister's appeal: Cardinal Al-Rahi's decision on school protocols

