Father Nasr to LBCI: I urge the educational community to engage in discussions to find proper mechanisms for implementing the initiative currently underway

The Secretary-General of Catholic Schools, Father Youssef Nasr, emphasized that all consultations in the past two days aim to find a compromise solution before signing the initiative related to the Compensation Law on Monday to benefit all parties involved and achieve the desired goal.



During an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Father Nasr encouraged discussions and dialogue within each school and the educational community to implement this initiative after signing it and to find the proper mechanism to secure the specified financial amount according to the initiative.



He considered that the deterioration of the national currency's value was not the schools' fault. He noted that talking about surpluses in educational institutions is not in the proper context because schools are still in an exceptional situation.



The Secretary-General of Catholic Schools believed that there might be several ideas for implementing this initiative.