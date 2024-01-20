Father Nasr to LBCI: I urge the educational community to engage in discussions to find proper mechanisms for implementing the initiative currently underway

Lebanon News
2024-01-20 | 05:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Father Nasr to LBCI: I urge the educational community to engage in discussions to find proper mechanisms for implementing the initiative currently underway
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Father Nasr to LBCI: I urge the educational community to engage in discussions to find proper mechanisms for implementing the initiative currently underway

The Secretary-General of Catholic Schools, Father Youssef Nasr, emphasized that all consultations in the past two days aim to find a compromise solution before signing the initiative related to the Compensation Law on Monday to benefit all parties involved and achieve the desired goal.

During an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Father Nasr encouraged discussions and dialogue within each school and the educational community to implement this initiative after signing it and to find the proper mechanism to secure the specified financial amount according to the initiative.

He considered that the deterioration of the national currency's value was not the schools' fault. He noted that talking about surpluses in educational institutions is not in the proper context because schools are still in an exceptional situation.

The Secretary-General of Catholic Schools believed that there might be several ideas for implementing this initiative.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Catholic

Schools

Father Youssef Nasr

Compensation Law

Education

LBCI Next
Two Hamas members killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon: Reuters security sources
Sakr to LBCI: Some institutions were defaulting on payments to the Compensation Fund, and that is how it is funded
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-16

Class in session: Lebanon's private schools resume regular work amid agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-10

Lebanon stands with Gaza: Nationwide closure of schools and public institutions announced for Monday

LBCI
Middle East News
06:28

Two Hamas members killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon: Reuters security sources

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:33

Quintet Committee urges Lebanon's Presidential mandate resolution amidst Hezbollah's Gaza link commitment

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:28

Two Hamas members killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon: Reuters security sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Sakr to LBCI: Some institutions were defaulting on payments to the Compensation Fund, and that is how it is funded

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:53

Secretary-General of the Private School Teachers' Union to LBCI: The initiative is temporary, provisional, and by consensus

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:41

The Salameh file 'rests' in Beirut, while being 'active' in Europe

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-03

COP28: The link between climate change and health

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-13

New strike hits Houthi-held Yemen port city

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-20

Attack in Yaroun: Israeli artillery damages Saint Georges Church

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-17

Boosting Lebanon's Economy: 5 Ways to Support Local During the Holiday Season

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:12

The Washington Post, citing Western and Lebanese officials: Israel threatened to escalate fighting with Hezbollah if there is no agreement in weeks

LBCI
Middle East News
11:35

Gallant: Hezbollah is losing the tactical battle, and if the North's right to live safely is not respected, we will achieve it by force

LBCI
Middle East News
03:40

Israeli strike on Damascus kills Iranian Guards official: Reuters source

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:07

Lebanon ranks 136th in World Happiness Report 2023: The role of mental health

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:13

Bassil's 'bold' stance: No acceptance for Frangieh Presidency and 'limited' ties with Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:16

Netanyahu's political turning point: Israeli army withdraws from Gaza amid rising internal pressures

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:49

Cabinet approves the licensing of Blocks 8 and 10 for the consortium comprising Total Energies, Eni, and Qatar Energy

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:41

The Salameh file 'rests' in Beirut, while being 'active' in Europe

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More