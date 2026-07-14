Iran reports US strikes at border area near Iraq, Kuwait

Middle East News
14-07-2026 | 07:21
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Iran reports US strikes at border area near Iraq, Kuwait
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Iran reports US strikes at border area near Iraq, Kuwait

U.S. strikes hit in an Iranian border area near Iraq and Kuwait on Tuesday, local authorities said, as fighting between the two foes raged.

The city of Abadan, which hosts the oldest oil refinery in the Middle East, as well as the port city of Mahshahr were targeted, deputy governor of Khuzestan province Valiollah Hayati said, according to state news agency IRNA.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

US

Strikes

Border

Iraq

Kuwait

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