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President Aoun says reforms are a 'Lebanese demand'
Lebanon News
18-06-2026 | 06:40
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President Aoun says reforms are a 'Lebanese demand'
President Joseph Aoun said Lebanon's stability and security are essential not only for the Middle East but also for Europe, stressing that lasting stability in both regions cannot be achieved without stability in Lebanon.
Speaking before a ministerial delegation from Qatar, France, and the United Kingdom, Aoun said international support for Lebanon remains crucial, not only on the humanitarian level but also through continued backing for the Lebanese Army and security agencies, which he described as the guarantors of security and stability and the foundation for the country's recovery.
Aoun emphasized that economic, financial, administrative, and judicial reforms are primarily a Lebanese demand before being an expectation of friendly countries supporting Lebanon. He noted that the war had temporarily disrupted reforms that had been launched shortly after the formation of the government.
The president said Lebanon does not need aid as much as it needs investments, underscoring the importance of creating conditions that encourage economic growth and long-term recovery.
He also expressed confidence that Lebanese expatriates would play a major role in rebuilding the country, saying authorities must prepare the appropriate environment through reforms that provide guarantees and encourage members of the diaspora to return and invest in Lebanon across various sectors.
"What we are doing is restoring international confidence in Lebanon, alongside rebuilding the confidence of the Lebanese people in their state," Aoun said.
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