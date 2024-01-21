Israeli Army warns Lebanon: Silence for silence, fire for destruction in the South

Yediot Ahronot stated on X on Sunday that according to senior officers in the north, the Israeli Army is contemplating a strategic shift in its approach to the situation in southern Lebanon. The proposed change seeks to establish a new equilibrium through a clear message from the Israeli Army.



The suggested plan involves a 48-hour period during which the Israeli Army would exercise restraint and suppress any hostile fire emanating from the South. However, officials emphasize that this leniency comes with a stern warning: any subsequent provocation will trigger a forceful response, resulting in significant destruction within southern Lebanon.



“The next bomb will lead to an attack that will bring destruction to southern Lebanon. Silence will be met with silence; shooting will be met with disproportionate fire,” officers said.