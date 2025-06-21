News
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Five army personnel killed in Israeli attack on Iran's west
Middle East News
21-06-2025 | 13:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Five army personnel killed in Israeli attack on Iran's west
An Israeli attack on Saturday in Iran's west killed at least five army personnel and wounded nine others, Iranian media reported.
"Five army officers were killed and nine others were wounded in today's attack by the Israeli regime on the western city of Sumar" in Kermanshah province, the Fars news agency reported, quoting a provincial official.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Attack
Iran
