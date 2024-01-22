Postponed power play: Geagea on the delay of presidential elections

2024-01-22
Postponed power play: Geagea on the delay of presidential elections
Postponed power play: Geagea on the delay of presidential elections

Samir Geagea, the leader of the "Lebanese Forces" party, considered that "the situation is mysterious in the region, with the latest being what happened between Iran and Pakistan."

"Lebanon is in the eye of the storm, but if the Lebanese army were deployed on the southern borders, we would have spared the country and its people from everything we are currently witnessing," he said.

Geagea's remarks came in a phone call with participants in the first retreat of the Tripoli region in the party, held in Maarab. He praised the "results of the parliamentary elections in the capital of the North."

He also emphasized that "supporting the Palestinian cause is one thing, and gaining political gains under the slogan of the Palestinian cause is another."

Moreover, Geagea pointed out that "the presidential elections are postponed pending the situation in the region."

Lebanon News

Samir Geagea

Lebanese Forces

Iran

Pakistan

Lebanon

Palestinian

President

Elections

