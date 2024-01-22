News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Postponed power play: Geagea on the delay of presidential elections
Lebanon News
2024-01-22 | 05:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Postponed power play: Geagea on the delay of presidential elections
Samir Geagea, the leader of the "Lebanese Forces" party, considered that "the situation is mysterious in the region, with the latest being what happened between Iran and Pakistan."
"Lebanon is in the eye of the storm, but if the Lebanese army were deployed on the southern borders, we would have spared the country and its people from everything we are currently witnessing," he said.
Geagea's remarks came in a phone call with participants in the first retreat of the Tripoli region in the party, held in Maarab. He praised the "results of the parliamentary elections in the capital of the North."
He also emphasized that "supporting the Palestinian cause is one thing, and gaining political gains under the slogan of the Palestinian cause is another."
Moreover, Geagea pointed out that "the presidential elections are postponed pending the situation in the region."
Lebanon News
Samir Geagea
Lebanese Forces
Iran
Pakistan
Lebanon
Palestinian
President
Elections
Next
Undermining competence: Future Movement's response to 'unjust removal of Amal Shaaban'
Ministry of Social Affairs' website undergoes cybersecurity breach
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-09
Samir Geagea stands firm: Lebanon needs a President dedicated to reforms, not regional deals
Lebanon News
2024-01-09
Samir Geagea stands firm: Lebanon needs a President dedicated to reforms, not regional deals
0
World News
2023-12-07
Focusing on Israeli-Palestinian conflict: Iranian President visits Moscow for talks with Putin
World News
2023-12-07
Focusing on Israeli-Palestinian conflict: Iranian President visits Moscow for talks with Putin
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-29
Samir Geagea: Hezbollah wants a president for itself, while we want a president for Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-11-29
Samir Geagea: Hezbollah wants a president for itself, while we want a president for Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-29
Reaffirming the "Quintet Committee" position: Le Drian urges Lebanon to expedite presidential elections
Lebanon News
2023-11-29
Reaffirming the "Quintet Committee" position: Le Drian urges Lebanon to expedite presidential elections
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:12
Nehme Mahfoud to LBCI: We will not sign the current agreement
Lebanon News
06:12
Nehme Mahfoud to LBCI: We will not sign the current agreement
0
Lebanon News
05:51
Lebanese diplomacy unfolds: Quintet Committee's ambassadors to 'strategize' in Beirut this week
Lebanon News
05:51
Lebanese diplomacy unfolds: Quintet Committee's ambassadors to 'strategize' in Beirut this week
0
Lebanon News
05:47
Undermining competence: Future Movement's response to 'unjust removal of Amal Shaaban'
Lebanon News
05:47
Undermining competence: Future Movement's response to 'unjust removal of Amal Shaaban'
0
Lebanon News
03:12
Ministry of Social Affairs' website undergoes cybersecurity breach
Lebanon News
03:12
Ministry of Social Affairs' website undergoes cybersecurity breach
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-20
The Salameh file 'rests' in Beirut, while being 'active' in Europe
Press Highlights
2024-01-20
The Salameh file 'rests' in Beirut, while being 'active' in Europe
0
World News
2024-01-04
Washington, allies warn the Houthis of attacks' consequences on ships while disrupting trade in Red Sea
World News
2024-01-04
Washington, allies warn the Houthis of attacks' consequences on ships while disrupting trade in Red Sea
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-26
Canada passes bill establishing November as "Lebanese Heritage Month"
Lebanon News
2023-06-26
Canada passes bill establishing November as "Lebanese Heritage Month"
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-09
Escalation: Israeli artillery targets outlying areas of Aita al-Shaab, Bint Jbeil
Lebanon News
2023-10-09
Escalation: Israeli artillery targets outlying areas of Aita al-Shaab, Bint Jbeil
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
08:10
Hamas publishes a memorandum entitled "Our narrative... Why Operation Al-Aqsa Flood?"
Middle East News
08:10
Hamas publishes a memorandum entitled "Our narrative... Why Operation Al-Aqsa Flood?"
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:12
Hezbollah threat: Israel considers new strategy amidst security concerns
News Bulletin Reports
12:12
Hezbollah threat: Israel considers new strategy amidst security concerns
3
Lebanon News
07:45
Israeli drone strike claims lives of two Hezbollah members in Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:45
Israeli drone strike claims lives of two Hezbollah members in Southern Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Kafra attack: Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Kafra attack: Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
07:23
Security concerns arise: Car targeted near Army checkpoint in Kafra-Sarbine
Lebanon News
07:23
Security concerns arise: Car targeted near Army checkpoint in Kafra-Sarbine
6
Lebanon News
07:32
At least two killed in Israeli drone attack in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:32
At least two killed in Israeli drone attack in southern Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Lebanese expatriates: Pillars of economic stability
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Lebanese expatriates: Pillars of economic stability
8
Middle East News
12:17
Al Jazeera, citing Israeli Broadcasting Corporation: Netanyahu rejects ultimately Hamas' conditions for a prisoner exchange deal
Middle East News
12:17
Al Jazeera, citing Israeli Broadcasting Corporation: Netanyahu rejects ultimately Hamas' conditions for a prisoner exchange deal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More