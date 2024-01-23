Berri discusses with Saudi ambassador efforts to expedite the presidential process

Lebanon News
2024-01-23 | 06:29
High views
Berri discusses with Saudi ambassador efforts to expedite the presidential process
Berri discusses with Saudi ambassador efforts to expedite the presidential process

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri discussed current political developments in Lebanon and the region with the Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, at Ain el-Tineh.

The meeting delved into efforts to expedite the presidential process as the sole path to ensure Lebanon's stability and initiate essential reforms.

