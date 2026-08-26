'Point of no return' if Israel-Hamas truce fails: US envoy to Gaza board

The high representative for Gaza in U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace warned Wednesday of a "point of no return" if the Israel-Hamas ceasefire breaks down.



A resumption of fighting in Gaza would mean "no roadmap to return to, there will be no administration to deploy, and there will be nothing left on the ground to rebuild. That would not be a setback. It would be a point of no return for everyone," Nickolay Mladenov told the United Nations Security Council.



Reuters