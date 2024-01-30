Lebanon condemns attack on Americans at Jordanian border, calls for regional stability

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants condemned the recent attack on Americans present on the Jordanian border, resulting in the loss of several individuals and injuries.



It also considered this incident a violation of Jordan's security and sovereignty. Additionally, it noted the serious escalation and tension in the region due to the continued Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.



The Ministry expressed its support for Jordanian authorities' measures to preserve their security and stability.



The Ministry also called on all influential parties to intensify efforts to achieve security and stability in the region, halt the escalation and tension, and establish an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories.



This, according to the statement, is considered "a gateway to a political solution based on the establishment of the Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital," in accordance with relevant United Nations resolutions.