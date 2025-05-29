PM Salam to Wall Street Journal: State must control all arms in Lebanon

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam emphasized the need for the state to have exclusive control over all weapons across Lebanese territory.



In remarks to the Wall Street Journal, Salam said the Lebanese government has achieved nearly 80% of its objectives in disarming militias in the south.



He emphasized that while the country does not seek a path toward civil war, it remains committed to expanding and strengthening state authority.



Meanwhile, the paper reported that U.S. and Israeli officials were "pleasantly surprised" by the progress made by the Lebanese army in disarming Hezbollah.