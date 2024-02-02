Osama Hamdan to LBCI: We will not accept any Israeli intervention in managing Palestinian affairs

Hamas leader Osama Hamdan affirmed that the Israeli side insists, until this moment, on continuing the military operation in Gaza.



He pointed out that the main demands of Hamas include ending the blockade on the Gaza Strip, a comprehensive ceasefire, and commitments to the reconstruction process.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Hamdan said in a phone interview: "We are committed to the political connection between Gaza and the West Bank, and we will not accept any Israeli interference in managing Palestinian affairs."



Regarding the file of hostage exchange and the expected deal between Israel and Hamas, Hamdan mentioned that the most important hostages to be released are those sentenced to life imprisonment for their involvement or leadership in resistance activities, regardless of their affiliations.



This includes the Secretary-General of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), Ahmed Saadat, and Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti, as well as names from the leadership of Hamas and Islamic Jihad.



He expressed hope for releasing all hostages and emphasized that this issue cannot be compromised.