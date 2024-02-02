Jumblatt: Mr. Cameron gave us lessons in history about the failure of the Oslo Accords

Lebanon News
2024-02-02 | 10:00
High views
Jumblatt: Mr. Cameron gave us lessons in history about the failure of the Oslo Accords
0min
Jumblatt: Mr. Cameron gave us lessons in history about the failure of the Oslo Accords

Former MP Walid Jumblatt tweeted on “X” that British Foreign Secretary David Cameron mentioned the possibility of a ceasefire in Gaza but not before “a final solution.”
 
Jumblatt stated "Mr. Cameron has given us lessons in history about the failure of the Oslo Accords over the past thirty years and the necessity of establishing a Palestinian state in the next thirty years."
 

