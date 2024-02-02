Jumblatt: Mr. Cameron gave us lessons in history about the failure of the Oslo Accords

Mr Cameroun gave us lessons in history about the failure of the Oslo accord during the past thirty years and the need of a Palestinian state in the next thirty years .He mentioned the possibility of a ceasefire but not before « final solution «#palestine pic.twitter.com/fclr71iRpD
— Walid Joumblatt (@walidjoumblatt) February 2, 2024
