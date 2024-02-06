In the Shadows: Underworld networks fueling Syrian exodus into Lebanon

2024-02-06
In the Shadows: Underworld networks fueling Syrian exodus into Lebanon
In the Shadows: Underworld networks fueling Syrian exodus into Lebanon

There are networks facilitating the infiltration of thousands of Syrians from their country into Lebanon through illegal crossings and extremely rugged roads.

Many make Lebanon a station to facilitate migration to "countries that uphold human dignity."

A Lebanese security source pointed out that "smuggling operations have currently declined due to harsh weather conditions on land and sea, but they have not stopped completely."

He told Asharq Al-Awsat, "the Lebanese army's border guards and naval forces are intensifying surveillance and reconnaissance operations to prevent smuggling and track down the heads of networks and arrest them."

In addition, he revealed that "after a visit by the Cypriot intelligence service head to Beirut, a plan was put in place to cooperate with both countries to stop these journeys, and even to provide Cypriot assistance to the surveillance devices of the Lebanese shores, especially in the northern region."

Smuggling

Syrian

Lebanon

Coast

Lebanese Army

Cyprus

US facilitates conflict resolution in three phases: Lebanese 'yellow light' and Israeli confirmation
In the spotlight: Perspectives from Washington visitors on Lebanon's political scene
