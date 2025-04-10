News
Beijing slams 'irresponsible remarks' after Zelensky says Chinese recruits fighting for Russia
World News
10-04-2025 | 04:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Beijing slams 'irresponsible remarks' after Zelensky says Chinese recruits fighting for Russia
China warned parties in the Ukraine war on Thursday against making "irresponsible remarks" after President Volodymyr Zelensky said Beijing knows Russia is recruiting its citizens to fight in the conflict.
Asked about the comments, foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said Beijing "has always required that its nationals stay away from areas of armed conflict," adding: "We would advise the relevant parties to recognize China's role correctly and clear-headedly, and to refrain from expressing irresponsible remarks."
AFP
World News
Beijing
Zelensky
Ukraine
China
Fighting
Russia
Next
Israeli minister says France plan to recognize Palestinian state 'prize for terror'
China urges US to 'meet halfway' in trade war, vows 'fight to the end'
Previous
