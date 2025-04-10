Beijing slams 'irresponsible remarks' after Zelensky says Chinese recruits fighting for Russia

China warned parties in the Ukraine war on Thursday against making "irresponsible remarks" after President Volodymyr Zelensky said Beijing knows Russia is recruiting its citizens to fight in the conflict.



Asked about the comments, foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said Beijing "has always required that its nationals stay away from areas of armed conflict," adding: "We would advise the relevant parties to recognize China's role correctly and clear-headedly, and to refrain from expressing irresponsible remarks."



AFP