News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live at 3
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gaza rescuers say 12 killed in Israeli strike on shelter for displaced
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03-07-2025 | 03:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gaza rescuers say 12 killed in Israeli strike on shelter for displaced
Gaza's civil defense agency said an Israeli air strike Thursday hit a school sheltering displaced Palestinians, killing at least 12, mostly women and children.
Civil defense official Mohammad al-Mughayyir told AFP there were "12 martyrs, the majority of them children and women, and a large number of injuries in an Israeli air strike on the Mustafa Hafez School, which shelters displaced persons, in the Al-Rimal neighborhood in western Gaza City."
Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military told AFP it "will try to look into" the report.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Israel
Strike
Trump pushes 60-day Gaza ceasefire as Netanyahu faces coalition revolt: The details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-07
Gaza rescuers say nine killed in new Israeli strike on school sheltering displaced
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-07
Gaza rescuers say nine killed in new Israeli strike on school sheltering displaced
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-17
Gaza rescuers say 16 killed in Israeli strike on tents of displaced people
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-17
Gaza rescuers say 16 killed in Israeli strike on tents of displaced people
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-07
Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israel strike on school sheltering displaced
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-07
Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israel strike on school sheltering displaced
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-04
Rescuers say Israeli strike killed at least 12 people in south Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-04
Rescuers say Israeli strike killed at least 12 people in south Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Trump pushes 60-day Gaza ceasefire as Netanyahu faces coalition revolt: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Trump pushes 60-day Gaza ceasefire as Netanyahu faces coalition revolt: The details
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:01
Israel says it is serious about reaching a ceasefire, cites positive signs
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:01
Israel says it is serious about reaching a ceasefire, cites positive signs
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:50
Hamas says it is reviewing Gaza ceasefire proposals from mediators
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:50
Hamas says it is reviewing Gaza ceasefire proposals from mediators
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-02
Hamas orders Gaza clan leader to surrender, accuses him of treason
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-02
Hamas orders Gaza clan leader to surrender, accuses him of treason
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:22
Trump and Zelenskiy to discuss pause of US arms deliveries in call: Report
World News
08:22
Trump and Zelenskiy to discuss pause of US arms deliveries in call: Report
0
Lebanon News
05:46
MEA cancels Paris flight amid French airport strikes, reschedules for Saturday
Lebanon News
05:46
MEA cancels Paris flight amid French airport strikes, reschedules for Saturday
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-26
Israel eyes Syria amid US push to expand Abraham Accords, debate grows over Lebanon front
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-26
Israel eyes Syria amid US push to expand Abraham Accords, debate grows over Lebanon front
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:01
Israel says it is serious about reaching a ceasefire, cites positive signs
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:01
Israel says it is serious about reaching a ceasefire, cites positive signs
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
04:32
Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota dies in car crash in Spain, TVE reports
Sports News
04:32
Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota dies in car crash in Spain, TVE reports
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
New normalization push could reshape the Middle East—with Syria and Lebanon on the radar
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
New normalization push could reshape the Middle East—with Syria and Lebanon on the radar
3
News Bulletin Reports
14:58
Israeli profiles surface on Lebanese dating apps — real risk or random match?
News Bulletin Reports
14:58
Israeli profiles surface on Lebanese dating apps — real risk or random match?
4
Lebanon News
10:20
Lebanon’s banking association welcomes central bank decision enforcing equal treatment of depositors
Lebanon News
10:20
Lebanon’s banking association welcomes central bank decision enforcing equal treatment of depositors
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Six years on, Lebanon’s banking crisis deepens without legislative solution
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Six years on, Lebanon’s banking crisis deepens without legislative solution
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Two million vehicles uninspected — what’s blocking Lebanon’s inspection system?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Two million vehicles uninspected — what’s blocking Lebanon’s inspection system?
7
Lebanon News
03:54
Hezbollah’s Qassem says party won’t surrender weapons or land under pressure
Lebanon News
03:54
Hezbollah’s Qassem says party won’t surrender weapons or land under pressure
8
Lebanon News
10:21
Lebanon's General Security moves to regulate Syrian entry through all crossings
Lebanon News
10:21
Lebanon's General Security moves to regulate Syrian entry through all crossings
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More