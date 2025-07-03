Gaza rescuers say 12 killed in Israeli strike on shelter for displaced

Gaza's civil defense agency said an Israeli air strike Thursday hit a school sheltering displaced Palestinians, killing at least 12, mostly women and children.Civil defense official Mohammad al-Mughayyir told AFP there were "12 martyrs, the majority of them children and women, and a large number of injuries in an Israeli air strike on the Mustafa Hafez School, which shelters displaced persons, in the Al-Rimal neighborhood in western Gaza City."Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military told AFP it "will try to look into" the report.AFP