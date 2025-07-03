Gaza rescuers say 12 killed in Israeli strike on shelter for displaced

03-07-2025 | 03:45
Gaza rescuers say 12 killed in Israeli strike on shelter for displaced
Gaza rescuers say 12 killed in Israeli strike on shelter for displaced

Gaza's civil defense agency said an Israeli air strike Thursday hit a school sheltering displaced Palestinians, killing at least 12, mostly women and children.

Civil defense official Mohammad al-Mughayyir told AFP there were "12 martyrs, the majority of them children and women, and a large number of injuries in an Israeli air strike on the Mustafa Hafez School, which shelters displaced persons, in the Al-Rimal neighborhood in western Gaza City."

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military told AFP it "will try to look into" the report.

AFP
 
