Trump says US personnel moved from 'dangerous' Middle East

President Donald Trump said U.S. personnel were being moved from the potentially "dangerous" Middle East amid tensions with Iran, adding that Tehran "can't have a nuclear weapon."



"Well, they are being moved out because it could be a dangerous place," Trump told reporters as he attended a showing of "Les Miserables" at the Kennedy Center in Washington, after reports that embassy staff were being relocated.



