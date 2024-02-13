Grand Mufti commemorates martyr Rafic Hariri's legacy in Beirut

The Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, visited the tomb of the martyr President Rafic Hariri in downtown Beirut at the head of a delegation of muftis, members of the Supreme Islamic Sharia Council, and scholars.



After reciting the "Fatiha" for his soul and the souls of his righteous companions, the Grand Mufti said: "The martyr Rafic Hariri was not just one more addition to the number of prime ministers in Lebanon. He came on the ruins of a state destroyed by a civil war that lasted for several years, burning everything in its path, destroying the state and its institutions, and creating divisions among the people of one nation.



"He worked to rebuild the state anew as a human society and institutionally. He also worked to rebuild its capital once again to become a shining beacon in our Arab world," he continued.



He pointed out that working in public affairs requires confronting natural and artificial obstacles, considering that "overcoming these obstacles and hurdles in a diverse society, and in a region of greater complexity, is not easy."



"The responsible individual may encounter many challenges that hinder their work, but that does not deprive them of intentions for reform and righteousness," the Grand Mufti added.



He said: "On the anniversary of the great martyr Rafic Hariri, we, along with our Lebanese society, look to his message bearer, Saad Hariri, entrusted with continuing the journey, the journey of righteousness and reform, the journey of construction and reconstruction, the journey of national welfare."



After visiting the tomb, Mufti Derian visited former Prime Minister Saad Hariri at the Grand Serail and held a private meeting with him for half an hour, during which Islamic and national affairs were discussed.



Then, an extensive meeting was held between Hariri, Mufti Derian, regional muftis, Supreme Islamic Sharia Council members, and scholars, where the memory of the martyr President Rafic Hariri and the sacrifices he made at all levels were remembered.