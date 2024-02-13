Grand Mufti commemorates martyr Rafic Hariri's legacy in Beirut

Lebanon News
2024-02-13 | 07:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Grand Mufti commemorates martyr Rafic Hariri&#39;s legacy in Beirut
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Grand Mufti commemorates martyr Rafic Hariri's legacy in Beirut

The Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, visited the tomb of the martyr President Rafic Hariri in downtown Beirut at the head of a delegation of muftis, members of the Supreme Islamic Sharia Council, and scholars.

After reciting the "Fatiha" for his soul and the souls of his righteous companions, the Grand Mufti said: "The martyr Rafic Hariri was not just one more addition to the number of prime ministers in Lebanon. He came on the ruins of a state destroyed by a civil war that lasted for several years, burning everything in its path, destroying the state and its institutions, and creating divisions among the people of one nation. 

"He worked to rebuild the state anew as a human society and institutionally. He also worked to rebuild its capital once again to become a shining beacon in our Arab world," he continued.

He pointed out that working in public affairs requires confronting natural and artificial obstacles, considering that "overcoming these obstacles and hurdles in a diverse society, and in a region of greater complexity, is not easy."

"The responsible individual may encounter many challenges that hinder their work, but that does not deprive them of intentions for reform and righteousness," the Grand Mufti added.

He said: "On the anniversary of the great martyr Rafic Hariri, we, along with our Lebanese society, look to his message bearer, Saad Hariri, entrusted with continuing the journey, the journey of righteousness and reform, the journey of construction and reconstruction, the journey of national welfare."

After visiting the tomb, Mufti Derian visited former Prime Minister Saad Hariri at the Grand Serail and held a private meeting with him for half an hour, during which Islamic and national affairs were discussed.

Then, an extensive meeting was held between Hariri, Mufti Derian, regional muftis, Supreme Islamic Sharia Council members, and scholars, where the memory of the martyr President Rafic Hariri and the sacrifices he made at all levels were remembered.

Lebanon News

Grand Mufti

Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian

Martyr

Rafic Hariri

Saad Hariri

Supreme Islamic Sharia Council

Beirut

LBCI Next
Kataeb: Abdollahian's statements from Beirut are a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and independence
Lebanese parliamentary delegation engages with European leaders on crisis resolution
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-12

Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon: Commemorating 19 years since Rafic Hariri's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Kataeb: Abdollahian's statements from Beirut are a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and independence

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:37

Saad Hariri's speech: Insights into the next phase

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:04

Hariri in Beirut as a silent visitor: No Saudi pardon yet

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

Mikati's stance on South: Ongoing communication and Munich Conference meetings, including Hochstein

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

Al Jazeera condemns targeting of journalists by Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Hezbollah's Nasrallah highlights collective responsibility in Lebanon's affairs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:51

Hezbollah strikes Israeli military gathering near Marj site

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-11

Al-Qassam Brigades: Two Israeli hostages killed and eight injured as a result of ongoing Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-11

Iranian president arrives in Saudi Arabia for Islamic-Arab summit on Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

Mikati's stance on South: Ongoing communication and Munich Conference meetings, including Hochstein

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-12

Rafah crisis: Over a million displaced Palestinians await fate as Israeli army prepares ground operation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:42

Al Jazeera: Al Jazeera correspondent Ismail Abou Omar injured by an Israeli drone north of Rafah

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:04

Hariri in Beirut as a silent visitor: No Saudi pardon yet

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:37

Saad Hariri's speech: Insights into the next phase

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Hezbollah's Nasrallah highlights collective responsibility in Lebanon's affairs

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:45

Fuel prices surge in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Kataeb: Abdollahian's statements from Beirut are a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and independence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:50

French Proposal for De-escalation Between Lebanon and Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:00

Egypt's Economic Challenges: Lessons from Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More