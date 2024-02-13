Hezbollah strikes Israeli military gathering near Marj site

2024-02-13 | 08:51
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military gathering near Marj site
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military gathering near Marj site

In a recent development, Hezbollah fighters successfully targeted on Tuesday an Israeli military gathering near the Marj site using rocket weapons, resulting in direct hits.

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Israel

Strikes

Hariri in Beirut as a silent visitor: No Saudi pardon yet
Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon: Commemorating 19 years since Rafic Hariri's assassination
