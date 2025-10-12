PM Salam offers condolences to Qatar over death of diplomats in car accident

Lebanon News
12-10-2025 | 03:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Salam offers condolences to Qatar over death of diplomats in car accident
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
PM Salam offers condolences to Qatar over death of diplomats in car accident

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam called his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, to offer condolences to him, the families of the victims, and the Qatari people over the fatal car accident.

The accident claimed the lives of Qatari diplomats who were on their way to attend the Sharm el-Sheikh summit.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Salam

offers

condolences

Qatar

death

diplomats

accident

LBCI Next
Lebanon’s President offers condolences to Qatar’s PM over diplomats killed in car accident
Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah member rebuilding military infrastructure in South Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Lebanon’s President offers condolences to Qatar’s PM over diplomats killed in car accident

LBCI
World News
2025-10-01

US offers security guarantees to Qatar after Israel strikes: White House

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-09

PM Salam affirms commitment to exclusive state control of arms, condemns Israeli violations

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-07

Qatar PM to join Gaza peace talks in Egypt: Foreign ministry

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Lebanon’s President offers condolences to Qatar’s PM over diplomats killed in car accident

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:39

Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah member rebuilding military infrastructure in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Lebanon reviews $16.5 billion dispute as depositors await clarity on their funds

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Suspending the past: Lebanon and Syria suspend joint council, signaling a new phase in ties

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-18

Justice Minister Adel Nassar oversees Lebanon-Bulgaria coordination on Rhosus ship owner extradition

LBCI
World News
06:05

North Korea holds military parade, shows off new intercontinental missile

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-20

Israeli aircraft drops warning leaflets over south Lebanon town

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:17

Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Qalaouiyeh

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Lebanon reviews $16.5 billion dispute as depositors await clarity on their funds

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Suspending the past: Lebanon and Syria suspend joint council, signaling a new phase in ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:17

Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Qalaouiyeh

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Hezbollah condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon, urges Lebanese state to take a firm stance

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:39

Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah member rebuilding military infrastructure in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:28

LBCI sources: Finance Minister affirms support for South Lebanon relief efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:32

Bassil: FPM rejects any infringement on powers of both the President and the PM

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Berri condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Msayleh: This is an attack on all of Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More