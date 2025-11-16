Britain to make refugee status temporary under asylum overhaul

Britain said it would make refugee status temporary and the wait for permanent settlement would be quadrupled to 20 years under the country's most sweeping overhaul of policy on asylum seekers in modern times.



The Labour government has been hardening its immigration policies, above all on illegal small-boat crossings from France, in efforts to stem the soaring popularity of the populist Reform UK party, which has driven the immigration agenda.



The government said it would take inspiration from Denmark's approach, one of the toughest in Europe - where growing anti-immigrant sentiment has led to increased restrictions in many countries - and widely criticized by rights groups.







Reuters