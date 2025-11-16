News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
20
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Eendi Soual
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
20
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Britain to make refugee status temporary under asylum overhaul
World News
16-11-2025 | 05:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Britain to make refugee status temporary under asylum overhaul
Britain said it would make refugee status temporary and the wait for permanent settlement would be quadrupled to 20 years under the country's most sweeping overhaul of policy on asylum seekers in modern times.
The Labour government has been hardening its immigration policies, above all on illegal small-boat crossings from France, in efforts to stem the soaring popularity of the populist Reform UK party, which has driven the immigration agenda.
The government said it would take inspiration from Denmark's approach, one of the toughest in Europe - where growing anti-immigrant sentiment has led to increased restrictions in many countries - and widely criticized by rights groups.
Reuters
World News
Britain
Refugee
Status
Temporary
Asylum
UK
Next
Ukraine agrees on gas imports from Greece: Zelensky
Leaked Epstein correspondence shows politically sensitive links resurfacing ahead of US elections
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-09-19
US to end temporary protected status for Syrians
World News
2025-09-19
US to end temporary protected status for Syrians
0
World News
2025-11-05
US to end protected status for South Sudanese nationals
World News
2025-11-05
US to end protected status for South Sudanese nationals
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-17
Israel announces 'temporary' route for residents to flee Gaza City
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-17
Israel announces 'temporary' route for residents to flee Gaza City
0
Middle East News
2025-10-30
Germany says FM to make first visit to Syria Thursday
Middle East News
2025-10-30
Germany says FM to make first visit to Syria Thursday
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:36
Ukraine agrees on gas imports from Greece: Zelensky
World News
05:36
Ukraine agrees on gas imports from Greece: Zelensky
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Leaked Epstein correspondence shows politically sensitive links resurfacing ahead of US elections
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Leaked Epstein correspondence shows politically sensitive links resurfacing ahead of US elections
0
World News
12:30
Storm Claudia kills three in Portugal, causes flooding in Britain
World News
12:30
Storm Claudia kills three in Portugal, causes flooding in Britain
0
World News
10:15
Pope Leo hosts Hollywood stars at Vatican, laments decline in movie-going
World News
10:15
Pope Leo hosts Hollywood stars at Vatican, laments decline in movie-going
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:23
UNIFIL: Israeli army fired at our troops inside Lebanon in serious violation of Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
06:23
UNIFIL: Israeli army fired at our troops inside Lebanon in serious violation of Resolution 1701
0
World News
05:28
Britain to make refugee status temporary under asylum overhaul
World News
05:28
Britain to make refugee status temporary under asylum overhaul
0
Middle East News
06:56
Iran says US is not ready for 'equal and fair' nuclear talks
Middle East News
06:56
Iran says US is not ready for 'equal and fair' nuclear talks
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-14
Central Bank of Lebanon launches precautionary measures to remove Lebanon from FATF “grey list,” tightens oversight of non-banking financial institutions
Lebanon News
2025-11-14
Central Bank of Lebanon launches precautionary measures to remove Lebanon from FATF “grey list,” tightens oversight of non-banking financial institutions
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:17
Lebanon to file urgent UN complaint over Israeli border wall beyond Blue Line
Lebanon News
11:17
Lebanon to file urgent UN complaint over Israeli border wall beyond Blue Line
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Leaked Epstein correspondence shows politically sensitive links resurfacing ahead of US elections
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Leaked Epstein correspondence shows politically sensitive links resurfacing ahead of US elections
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel revives Elias Hasrouni's case with new accusation against Hezbollah’s Unit 121 — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel revives Elias Hasrouni's case with new accusation against Hezbollah’s Unit 121 — the details
4
Lebanon News
06:23
UNIFIL: Israeli army fired at our troops inside Lebanon in serious violation of Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
06:23
UNIFIL: Israeli army fired at our troops inside Lebanon in serious violation of Resolution 1701
5
Lebanon News
08:28
Israeli army: Warning shots fired near UNIFIL patrol after mistaken identification in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:28
Israeli army: Warning shots fired near UNIFIL patrol after mistaken identification in South Lebanon
6
World News
10:15
Pope Leo hosts Hollywood stars at Vatican, laments decline in movie-going
World News
10:15
Pope Leo hosts Hollywood stars at Vatican, laments decline in movie-going
7
World News
12:30
Storm Claudia kills three in Portugal, causes flooding in Britain
World News
12:30
Storm Claudia kills three in Portugal, causes flooding in Britain
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:06
Netanyahu faces far-right backlash after US-backed statement on Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:06
Netanyahu faces far-right backlash after US-backed statement on Palestinian state
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More