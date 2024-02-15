Maronite league convenes to address current crisis repercussions and future challenges

Lebanon News
2024-02-15 | 04:39
High views
Maronite league convenes to address current crisis repercussions and future challenges
2min
Maronite league convenes to address current crisis repercussions and future challenges

A meeting was held at the headquarters of the Maronite League, bringing together general managers and board presidents of public Maronite institutions and organizations to discuss the repercussions of the current crisis on the future of public administration and its role, as well as the challenges of the upcoming phase. The Committee for Employee Affairs and Public Administration at the League organized the meeting.

 

League President Ambassador Khalil Karam emphasized the reality of the Lebanese administration, stressing the need for its reform, modernization, activation, and infusion with fresh blood and young energies to fulfill its role in steering the state's wheel and serving citizens while breaking free from stagnation and corruption.

 

He described it as the backbone of the state, which cannot stand if it is not based on solid foundations.

 

The Chairwoman of the Committee and General Manager of "Lebnor" Foundation, Lana Dargham, clarified the purpose of the meeting, highlighted the challenges of the upcoming phase, and discussed the committee's activities and action plan within the League.

 

Participants were invited to provide feedback and suggestions to enhance stakeholder cooperation, coordination, and effective partnership.

 

The meeting also discussed forthcoming initiatives for reform and restructuring of the public sector, which relevant authorities have begun to introduce.

