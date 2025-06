The Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon (UNSCOL) issued a statement late Thursday following Israeli airstrikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut, warning against further escalation on the eve of Eid al-Adha.



“Tonight’s strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut generated renewed panic and fear on the eve of Eid Al-Adha,” UNSCOL said in a post on X.



“We again call for a halt to any actions that could further undermine the cessation of hostilities understanding and the implementation of United Nations Security Council resolution 1701 (2006),” the statement continued.



UNSCOL also emphasized the importance of using diplomatic channels, stating: “Established mechanisms and diplomatic instruments are at the disposal of all sides to address disputes or threats and to prevent unnecessary and dangerous escalation.”

Established mechanisms and diplomatic instruments are at the disposal of all sides to address disputes or threats, and to prevent unnecessary and dangerous escalation. pic.twitter.com/2SdpVJ4VDe — Jeanine Hennis (@JeanineHennis) June 5, 2025