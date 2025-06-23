Kuwait closes airspace 'temporarily' after Iran attacks US base in Qatar

Kuwait said it was closing its airspace "until further notice" on Monday after a similar move from Bahrain as Iran attacked a U.S. base in Qatar in retaliation for American strikes in Iran.



"In the interest of the country's security and safety, and in light of the precautionary measures taken in a number of neighboring countries, which include the closure of their airports and airspace, the State of Kuwait announces the temporary closure of its airspace as a precautionary measure, effective today until further notice" the Kuwaiti Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement.





AFP